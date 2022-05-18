17m ago

Dis-Chem says it won't share more info on data breach that hit 3.6m clients

accreditation
Penelope Mashego
One of Dis-Chem's third party service providers was hacked in April
Fin24

Pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem said it won't sharing further information on the data breach that compromised the personal details of 3.6 million of its customers. 

Dis-Chem announced the breach in a customer notice last week.

In April, an “unauthorised person” accessed customers’ first names, surnames, email addresses and cellphone numbers, after hacking into one of Dis-Chem’s third-party service providers.

Last week, Dis-Chem said there was no indication that the personal information had been published or misused. But the pharmacy retailer warned that it couldn’t guarantee that this won't happen in future.

On Wednesday, the group refused to confirm any further information in response to Fin24's request for an update.

"Dis-Chem will not be sharing anything further on the data breach," the company said in a statement.

