Distell distribution centre outside Durban targeted by looters for second time

Carin Smith
A photo taken inside Distell's distribution centre on Monday.
A photo taken inside Distell's distribution centre on Monday.
Supplied

On Wednesday, Distell's distribution centre in New Germany outside Durban was hit by attackers for a second time. 

The distribution centre was ransacked on Monday. As a precaution, the company decided to halt all operations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, Distell told Netwerk24.

According to a person close to the situation, the police managed to prevent damage on Wednesday. 

Looting at DIstell's distribution centre in Durban on Monday.
looting
Distell's distribution centre on Monday.

Distell owns brands such as Hunter's, Savanna, Klipdrift, Nederburg, Two Oceans, and Amarula. Alcohol giant Heineken is currently in negotiations to possibly buy Distell.

National Liquor Traders' Council convener Lucky Ntimane told Fin24 that the organisation is concerned by the looting of liquor outlets and manufacturing plants in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"This has a dire impact for our continued survival as taverns as we have become soft targets for these criminals who seem to have prioritised alcohol as a product of choice for looting," he said.

"The burning and looting of liquor manufacturing plants paints a bleak picture for the future growth prospects of our industry and the livelihoods that are dependent on it. This criminality also poses great danger to our lives as out taverns share the same structure as our houses. The burning of a taverns is in effect burning a house."

More than 200 liquor stores have been targeted and looted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng since the unrest erupted over the weekend, the SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association said on Wednesday.




