Do ESG scores mean anything? Investec says it's time to get deeper under the hood with new fund

Investec launched its Global Sustainable Equity Fund for SA investors on Wednesday.

The company says its fund will look beyond ESG scores because many companies have good RSG scores but have a negative net impact on society and the planet.

However, the fund includes mining stocks, which some investors may find odd for a sustainable investment portfolio.

Investec has launched a Global Sustainable Equity Fund that the finance house says looks beyond companies' Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores to focus on their negative impact on society.

The Fund prioritises investment into companies that are "doing good" and, more particularly, those doing their bit to help the world move closer to achieving the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As responsible investing gained momentum in recent decades, more companies have been declaring and reporting the good they do for society. And in the era of ESG, everyone says they are doing their fair share to save the environment.

The investment industry is littered with ESG funds and indices for investors who don't want to keep supporting companies that appear to be killing the planet. Also, there's more empirical data now showing that if a company is a poor social citizen, its ability to generate good returns has a limited span because of environmental fines, higher taxes or consumer backlash down the line.

But Investec says it is time to move past the ESG scores that many product providers rely on to construct their funds.

Campbell Parry, the global resources analyst at Investec Wealth & Investment, said many companies score well on ESG. But when one takes a closer look at them and weighs up their external costs, they are likely to negatively impact society and the planet.

"They may well be transitioning to be better businesses, and that's something we encourage, but the focus of our mandate is investing in companies that currently have a net positive impact," he said.

Which companies make the cut?

To be deemed as having a net positive impact, companies included in the Investec fund must either be selling products or services that have a net positive impact or managing the operations in a manner that contributed to achieving the SDGs.

Investec's investment strategist, Chris Holdsworth, said when choosing companies to invest in, they looked at was strategies and management teams are doing to ensure that these companies will be around for longer.

Investec analysts also look at what the company has done to ensure that it will maintain a smoother earnings profile over the long-term. Furthermore, they look at whether it has taken into account externalities that would otherwise affect their ability to continue running their businesses smoothly.

But the fund includes mining stocks too

But in its fund, Investec didn't only include companies that don't pollute. It has minerals and energy stocks, such as Anglo American.

Parry said Investec considers these stocks because it does not want to take an exclusionary approach where certain industries are a no-go zone. The fund's 24 analysts scrutinise those stocks, and Anglo American was chosen as part of the portfolio because Investec felt that it is doing well in SDGs.

"Anglo American in the years and years I've been watching them has felt a strong responsibility to communities to the planet. [CEO] Mark Cutifani has done a wonderful job in bringing this to investors really before anyone else started thinking about it," said Parry.

Holdsworth said Investec also plans to play a "stewardship role" to companies its fund invests in. It will engage them about their sustainability journey because this fund is not just about buying stocks and holding them.

"We're going to have conversations with management around the SDGs and their pursuit of them and encourage them through our voting processes," he said.

