Dressed in Foschini brand and SA shoes, Ramaphosa punts local goods

Wearing local clothing and shoes, President Cyril Ramaphosa punted localisation in his State of the Nation address on Thursday evening.

During his speech, he pointed out that he was wearing a suit manufactured by The Foschini Group's Prestige brand. His shirt was also produced by the group.

His "genuine leather shoes" were manufactured by members of the National Union of Leather and Allied Workers who work at Cape Town-based Bolton Footwear and Dick Whittington Shoes in Pietermaritzburg.

Ramaphosa lauded The Foschini Group's shift to South African manufacturing. More than 80% of the group's merchandise came from East Asia five years ago. Now nearly half of its merchandise are manufactured in South Africa.

"That shows a great deal of progress. Local is lekker, and let us do that."





Ramaphosa praised the ambitious localisation sourcing plans of a number of South African retailers, and said that new master plans in the steel industry, furniture and global business services will increase production and create more jobs.

"An important pillar of our Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan is to revitalise our manufacturing base and create globally competitive export industries."





