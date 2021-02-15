Dudu Myeni dealt another blow in bid to halt delinquency order

Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni was dealt yet another blow in her attempts to halt the implementation of a court ruling from 2020 which found her to be a delinquent director.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) sought enforcement order to stop her from continuing to serve as a director pending her attempts to appeal delinquency ruling.

On Monday a full bench in the High Court in Pretoria dismissed an application to appeal an earlier ruling that the delinquency ruling can be enforced even while she attempts to take it on appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

This means Myeni must immediately stop serving as a director of any company. She also has to relinquish her position as the chair of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Adv Stephanie Fick, who represents OUTA, explains that Myeni was declared a delinquent director and then she applied for leave to appeal, which she has to do in terms of procedures. Usually an order is automatically suspended when leave to appeal is applied for, like Myeni did. OUTA, however, successfully challenged this and got an order from the judge who made the original delinquency ruling stating that the delinquency order can be enforced despite Myeni's attempted appeal process.

That was when Myeni then applied directly to the full bench of the Supreme Court for relief, only for her application to again be rejected.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage said the organisation welcomed the latest court decision.

"It is something we have asked for, namely that the delinquency ruling stands. We are happy with the outcome and with our costs being granted. Her attempts are turning into a comedy of errors," he said.