Earth Day: This tool shows how effective climate change solutions are

Earth Day 2022 shines the light on the responsibilities of governments, businesses and individuals in responding to climate change.

A simulation tool developed by Climate Interactive and MIT shows how effective are different measures in tackling climate change.

While there is no silver bullet to address climate change, carbon pricing moves the needle in limiting greenhouse gas emissions and global temperature rise.

Friday, 22 April marks the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. The global event brings to the fore the responsibility of governments, businesses, and individuals in responding to the climate crisis - which increasingly is creating catastrophic weather events across different regions in the world.

Organisers this year will hold an Earth Day Climate Action Summit, which will focus on efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to keep global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5°C.

A simulation tool developed by nonprofit organisation Climate Interactive; Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan Sustainability Initiative; and software company Ventana Systems, shows how effective are different measures in tackling climate change.

Climate Interactive has a history in developing simulation tools that have been used by the US and Chinese governments as well as the United Nations' Secretary-General's office. The simulations have helped policymakers, businesses and academics understand the effects of different climate solutions, which has also benefitted their strategies.

According to Climate Interactive, its simulators have been used in universities, communities, governments and businesses across 84 countries.

During a lecture hosted by Stellenbosch University on solving the global climate crisis, Professor Guy Midgley explained that the simulation tool En-ROADS Climate Solutions Simulator, developed over several years, shows how adjusting different policy-driven solutions can impact greenhouse gas emissions and global temperatures.

These solutions include adjusting energy supply sources, electrifying the transport sector, introducing carbon pricing, addressing practices in the food and agriculture sectors, and introducing new technologies to remove carbon from the atmosphere.



Fin24 looked at the impact of different interventions from 2022 until the year 2100:

Carbon pricing and energy standards

The tool shows the impacts of a global carbon price being introduced - such as a tax - to make energy sources more expensive depending on the carbon dioxide they release.

Introducing a carbon price that reaches a high of $250 per ton (from 2032) sees global temperatures lowering from 3.6°C to 2.6°C. Putting a hefty price on carbon could have a big impact, said Midgley.

This is still above the Paris Agreement's upper global warming target by 2°C. The preferred limit is 1.5°C.

South Africa, in June 2019, introduced a carbon tax of R120 per ton. National Treasury has been gradually increasing it, and the tax is currently at R144 per ton. The rate is expected to be $2- per ton or ~R300 by 2026. From 2026, the carbon tax will be increased with larger annual hikes to reach $30 per ton or ~R460 per ton by 2030.

Other measures that fall in this category include introducing a clean electricity standard - which requires that a certain percentage of utility sales be from zero- or low-carbon sources like renewables, nuclear energy or coal fitted with carbon-capture technologies. Some countries have an emissions performance standard, which puts a limit on the greenhouse gas emissions allowed from power stations or certain industries.

Renewables

Policies that encourage renewable energy sources like solar panels and wind technologies lower temperatures from 3.6°C only slightly to 3.4°C. Even then, these technologies must be highly subsidised.

The tool also shows that only introducing renewables only slightly limits the use of fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal.



But carbon pricing can incentivise the increased use of renewable technologies while substantially reducing coal use. A combination of carbon pricing and renewables can lower temperatures to 2.6°C by 2100.

Midgley noted that the solutions do not happen in isolation. "When you make one intervention, it ripples through all the other interventions."

New zero carbon



A scientific breakthrough or discovery of a net-zero electricity supply source (which does not emit greenhouse gas emissions) would lower global temperatures to 3.4°C. Climate interactive, however notes there are unknown risks associated with new energy supply.

Electrification and energy efficiency



The electrification of the transport system - such as promoting electric vehicles, including trucks, buses and trains as well as ships and aeroplanes - has the effect of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. What is critical is that the electricity sources are renewable, like solar and wind.

Similarly, relying on electricity for heating buildings instead of fuels like oil and gas can also reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Electrification of transport and buildings can limit temperature rise to 3.2°C.

Combining electrification with energy efficiencies in transport and buildings can limit temperatures further to 2.8°C. Energy efficiencies in the transport sector can be achieved through expanding public transport and promoting the use of hybrid cars. In buildings, energy efficiencies can be achieved with well-insulated homes and factories making efforts to reduce energy use.

Land and industry emissions

The tool shows decreasing emissions from the land sector - such as methane which usually comes from cows, agriculture, natural gas drilling and waste, and nitrous oxide from fertilisers - can lower global temperatures to 3.1°C. Combining these interventions with deforestation lowers temperatures to 3°C.

Afforestation, or the planting of new forests and restoring old forests to capture carbon from the air, only has a limited impact of reducing temperatures to 3.5°C. Climate Interactive notes that afforestation risks infringing on historical land rights and compromises biodiversity - for example, by destroying grassland ecosystems or taking away water from other vegetation.

Carbon dioxide removal

Technologies that remove carbon from the air, such as carbon capture and storage - which are currently economically unviable in South Africa - can limit temperature rise to 3.2°C. Climate Interactive noted that carbon dioxide removal technologies are not widely used.

Economic and population growth

The simulator shows limiting population growth to 9.1 billion people only lowers emissions by about 0.2 °C (or to 3.4°C.)

Similarly, slowing economic growth also has limited effects in reducing temperatures - to 3.2°C.

"We do not have to destroy the world's economy to get a solution," said Midgley. "If you have got the right incentives in place, if you have got the right societal structures in place, you can grow economically. You can pump in economic growth and still stay under 1.8 °C," he said.

Combination of solutions

Midgley pointed out that there are very few silver bullets in addressing climate change. "You have to do these things in conjunction here."

Fin24's attempts to find the optimal solution to lower temperature rises show a combination of a high carbon price, increasing energy efficiencies in transport and buildings and rolling out electrification across these sectors. It also includes lowering methane and other emissions, limiting deforestation and increasing afforestation. This scenario limited global temperature rise to 1°C.

Fin24 developed a separate scenario, where carbon pricing was excluded while adjustments were made to primary energy sources. Introducing renewables managed to keep temperatures at the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5°C.

Further adjustments such as reducing coal, introducing a new zero-carbon energy solution lowered temperatures to 1.3°C.

Think you can do better? Create your own scenario here.

