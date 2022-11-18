1h ago

add bookmark

Eco Atlantic oil well of the NCape coast comes up dry

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
FPSO tanker vessel near oil rig platform in Angola.
FPSO tanker vessel near oil rig platform in Angola.
Getty Images

    An exploration well drilled off the Northern Cape coast, which was hoped would prove the existence of a sizeable oil resource has come up dry, Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas has announced.

    The oil and gas exploration company on Friday said that the Gazania-1 well on Block 2B, offshore South Africa, which spudded on 10 October, reached target depth of 2 360m but did not show evidence of commercial hydrocarbons. The well will now be plugged and abandoned as planned, Eco Atlantic said in a statement. 

    "While the well results are obviously disappointing at this location, we remain optimistic for this basin and look forward to continuing our exploration efforts"," said Colin Kinley, chief operating officer of Eco Atlantic. "We very much appreciate the stakeholder and shareholder support on this well that was safely drilled with no environmental issues."

    CEO Gil Holzman said that while it is "naturally disappointing not having made a commercial discovery", the Gazania-1 well was only the first of four wells the group has planned for the next 18 to 24 months across its wider portfolio.

    The minimum $36 million (R623 million) exploration effort hoped to discover more than 300 million barrels of light oil and the Eco Atlantic share price has grown 34% in the past month as speculation about the drill results grew. Kinley on Friday said Gazania-1 faced early challenges with weather and service logistics which "cost us a bit of time to get started, however we are happy with the overall technical operation of the well", he said.

    The well logging is currently ongoing and Eco Atlantic and its joint venture partners will undertake a detailed analysis of the results, which will inform future plans. 

    Kinley said gases normally associated with light oil were encountered throughout the drilling of the Gazania-1 well. "This, in our view, confirms the active hydrocarbon system, proven by the A-J1 discovery well [drilled by Soeker in 1988], extends to the part of the basin where the Gazania-1 well is located. Further seismic interpretation will likely lead to the definition of viable areas for trapping downdip of Gazania-1 closer to the 1988 oil discovery A-J1," he said.

    Eco Atlantic said it had submitted an application for a production right to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa for Block 2B, based on the 1988 oil discovery and potential future operations. 

    The company and its respective JV Partners will now move on to executing plans for more exploration wells, including a two-well campaign on Block 3B/4B offshore South Africa planned to begin in 2023.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    eco atlantic oil & gasoildrillingexplorationdiscovery
    Rand - Dollar
    17.27
    +0.5%
    Rand - Pound
    20.60
    -0.0%
    Rand - Euro
    17.91
    +0.5%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.60
    +0.2%
    Rand - Yen
    0.12
    +0.3%
    Gold
    1,761.82
    +0.1%
    Silver
    21.17
    +1.0%
    Palladium
    1,978.01
    -1.4%
    Platinum
    986.99
    +0.1%
    Brent Crude
    89.78
    -3.4%
    Top 40
    66,461
    +1.0%
    All Share
    72,797
    +0.9%
    Resource 10
    70,566
    +1.0%
    Industrial 25
    88,088
    +0.5%
    Financial 15
    16,049
    +1.8%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Company Snapshot
    Partner Content
    What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

    10 Nov

    What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
    Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

    09 Nov

    Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
    Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

    24 Oct

    Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
    Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

    13 Oct

    Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
    Find more
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    Government tenders

    Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

    Government tenders
    This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
    Browse tenders
    © 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
    Contact us
    Iab Logo