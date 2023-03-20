12m ago

Share

EFF shutdown: 33 arrested at Woolies in Sandton

accreditation
Nick Wilson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF members picketed in the streets of Johannesburg CBD as they heeded a call by their leader Julius Malema to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and for the end to load shedding.
EFF members picketed in the streets of Johannesburg CBD as they heeded a call by their leader Julius Malema to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and for the end to load shedding.
Photo by Morapedi Mashashe
  • Police confirmed that 33 protesters linked to EFF shutdown were arrested at a Woolworths in Sandton.
  • The arrests were made after the group tried to disrupt the operations of the store by blocking its entrances.
  • There have been reports of a few sporadic incidents across SA, to which police have had to attend.
  • BUSA says a strong police presence is keeping any situations under control. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

More than 30 protesters linked to the national EFF shutdown were arrested on Monday after they tried to disrupt the operations of a Woolworths in Sandton.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a total of 33 protestors had been arrested for "contravention of a court order, public violence and intimidation".

She was referring to a South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg order at the weekend, which prohibited the EFF, its members, employees, and officials from shutting down shops or interfering with trading at retail stores and other businesses.

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, which represents some of the country's biggest retailers including Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Woolworths, Spar and Walmart-owned Massmart, also confirmed the incident, but said it was only one of a few sporadic incidents reported across the country by its members in the wake of the rolling mass action launched by the political party on Monday.

Abraham Nelson, executive of the Consumer Goods Crime Risk Initiative for the CGCSA, told News24 that the incident took place at a Woolworths Food store in Grayston Drive when a group of EFF-affiliated protesters entered the store and sat down at the entrances so they could block entry into the store.

Nelson said police were called, who then dispersed the group and made arrests.

But apart from this incident and a few others in the south of Johannesburg, the city centre, and Limpopo, he said the CGCSA's members had all reported that it was mostly "business as usual" for them.

Nelson said the incidents that had taken place involved "small groups" with the police being able to easily disperse them.

Michael Lawrence, who heads up the National Clothing Retail Federation (NCRF), said that by early afternoon no incidents had been reported to him. The federation's members include Foschini owner TFG, Truworths, Woolworths, Mr Price, Pick n Pay Clothing, Queenspark, Cape Union Mart, the LA Group, Cotton On and Retailability.

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) said there had been some marches, but these had been "well controlled by police".

BUSA CEO Cas Coovadia said the organisation had also received reports that up to 2 000 to 3 000 people were marching to Sandton from Alexandra township and that another focal point for protest action was at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The business body's members included the Manufacturing Circle, which represents industrial companies and the CGCSA, among others.

Coovadia said the "police presence on the ground is pretty heavy and they are acting immediately", which was helping to keep any situations under control.  

Meanwhile, some of SA's biggest banks reported earlier that it was a case of business as usual, even as they continued to monitor the situation.

Standard Bank said it had experienced "no material impact on its ability to service our clients".

Capitec Bank said all its branches, call centres and head offices remained open for business in unaffected areas, adding that "key decision-makers with the support of a trained on-the-ground operational intelligence team are continuously monitoring the situation for any potential risks".

Another of the big five banks, which did not want to be named, said there had been "no issues or interruptions across any of our branches across the country at this stage". 

With Carin Smith

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
woolworthseffshutdowndisruptionretail
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.49
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.67
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
19.84
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Platinum
987.47
+2.0%
Palladium
1,408.42
-0.2%
Gold
1,981.47
-0.4%
Silver
22.49
-0.5%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
68,486
+2.2%
All Share
73,917
+1.9%
Resource 10
65,282
+3.8%
Industrial 25
99,144
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,069
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

6h ago

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo