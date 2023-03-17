36m ago

Share

EFF shutdown: Toyota to close Durban plant as it fears for safety of staff

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A bit more than a year ago Toyota's plant was impacted by floods in KwaZulu-Natal, causing billions of rands in damages.
A bit more than a year ago Toyota's plant was impacted by floods in KwaZulu-Natal, causing billions of rands in damages.
Toyota

Toyota will on Monday close its Prospecton plant south of Durban - which only reopened late last year after suffering extensive damage in the devastating April floods in KwaZulu-Natal - because of the EFF's planned national shutdown.

In an internal memo dated 16 March, seen by News24 and confirmed by Toyota to be legitimate, the company's HR department informs employees in Durban that a decision was made to declare Monday "a non-production day" and close the plant for the day.

The internal memo was leaked by EFF leader Julius Malema on Twitter. 

"The decision has been made taking into consideration the safety of our employees and their families, the risk of disruption of our supply chain, the potential risk of absenteeism that could result from this national shutdown, and the need to make proactive arrangements that could help us recover lost production and employee income where possible," states the internal memo.

To recover losses, overtime will be worked on two Saturdays.

This comes after the plant reopened in mid-August 2022, having been heavily impacted by the floods that submerged the plant and caused billions of rands in damages.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
toyotaeffdurbannational shutdown
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.34
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.30
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.53
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
979.72
-0.1%
Palladium
1,408.37
-2.8%
Gold
1,949.29
+1.6%
Silver
22.00
+1.4%
Brent Crude
74.70
+1.4%
Top 40
67,268
-0.3%
All Share
72,792
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,614
+1.8%
Industrial 25
97,881
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,155
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

6h ago

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo