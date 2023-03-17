EFF shutdown: Toyota to close Durban plant as it fears for safety of staff

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Toyota will on Monday close its Prospecton plant south of Durban - which only reopened late last year after suffering extensive damage in the devastating April floods in KwaZulu-Natal - because of the EFF's planned national shutdown.

In an internal memo dated 16 March, seen by News24 and confirmed by Toyota to be legitimate, the company's HR department informs employees in Durban that a decision was made to declare Monday "a non-production day" and close the plant for the day.

The internal memo was leaked by EFF leader Julius Malema on Twitter.

"The decision has been made taking into consideration the safety of our employees and their families, the risk of disruption of our supply chain, the potential risk of absenteeism that could result from this national shutdown, and the need to make proactive arrangements that could help us recover lost production and employee income where possible," states the internal memo.

To recover losses, overtime will be worked on two Saturdays.

This comes after the plant reopened in mid-August 2022, having been heavily impacted by the floods that submerged the plant and caused billions of rands in damages.