Electronics group Ellies suffers loss exceeding its R56m market value

Ellies Holdings, which imports and distributes LED lighting, and electronic and solar solutions, said on Tuesday it suffered a loss well in excess of its R56 million market value in 2023, as it was hit by hefty restructuring costs and cash shortages.

Ellies, which was founded in 1979, among other things supplies aerial and satellite equipment, accessories and hardware. It reported a disappointing second half as it came under strain from consumer pressure as well as a falloff in DStv installations, in part prompted by the SABC broadcasting the FIFA World Cup.

The group said after markets closed on Tuesday that its loss widened about 95% to R85 million in the period to end-June, when it incurred R18 million in restructuring costs, while a shortage of working capital meant it wasn't able to fully capitalise on a jump in demand for solar, generators and back-up power during unprecedented load shedding.

The company has been busy pursuing a strategy of diversifying away from a traditional satellite business, saying while this is now substantially complete, it incurred R18 million in restructuring costs in its 2023 year.



It has been looking to transition to a "smart home infrastructure" business, but said even amid higher load shedding, it was "not able to maximise the opportunity with constrained working capital and therefore was unable to leverage scale for better competitive pricing and additional inventory."

The group has a net debt of about R183 million, almost four times its equity, but does consider itself a going concern, and is expecting a sustained return to profitability.

The group has also inked a new working capital facility with lenders, expected to kick in in August, which will help it pursue its strategy.

Ellies, meanwhile, is also looking to tap shareholders for R120 million as it looks to acquire Bundu Power, a company founded in 2005 that specialises in generators, solar and other products.

Bundu Power had an exceptional year with revenue growth of over 60% while profits almost tripled to end-February, the company has said, acquisition part of its strategy to expand its footprint in alternative power.

A circular is due by the end of August, but the company has said it will be priced at 7c - its current share price. Shares in Ellies were unchanged on Wednesday, but have more than halved so far in 2023. Click here for details of its shares as well as other info.



