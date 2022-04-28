1h ago

add bookmark

Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola to ‘put the cocaine back in’

accreditation
Alex Millson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola
Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

Emboldened by his successful $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc., Elon Musk took to the platform to joke about a new potential takeover target — but even the world’s richest man may find this one a bit too pricey.

"Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," he tweeted, referring to the drink’s original recipe when it was launched in 1886 as a tonic for various ailments. 

But the soft drinks’ company makes Twitter look like small-fry, with its market cap of $284 billion.

Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion — way ahead of his nearest rival Jeff Bezos, who’s currently worth $162 billion.

Still, it could be best not to write off the man who created the world’s biggest electric car company from scratch and is potentially on his way to putting people on Mars. He first joked about buying Twitter in 2017 in an exchange on the platform with comedian Dave Smith. And look where we are now.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
15.94
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.93
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.29
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,877.12
-0.5%
Silver
23.11
-0.8%
Palladium
2,241.00
+1.4%
Platinum
914.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
105.32
+0.3%
Top 40
63,337
0.0%
All Share
70,264
0.0%
Resource 10
72,429
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,399
0.0%
Financial 15
16,273
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo