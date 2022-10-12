Elon Musk launches new 'Burnt Hair' perfume

1h ago

Source: Elon Musk/Twitter
Elon Musk is promoting a new perfume, as the world’s richest man continues a track record of turning what ostensibly start out as jokes into sought-after products.

Musk announced the scent — called "Burnt Hair" and described as the essence of "repugnant desire" — in a tweet Tuesday, before changing his Twitter biography to “Perfume Salesman.” A separate product page posted by Boring Co., Musk’s tunneling company, listed the fragrance at $100 (R1 800) a pop, and Musk later tweeted that 10 000 bottles had been sold. 

The billionaire had said in an earlier tweet in September that Boring Co. would launch a scent for men that will help them “stand out in a crowd.”  In a nod to a pun of his last name, he tweeted Tuesday that “with a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable — why did I even fight it for so long!?”

While the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer has a history of launching products based on jokes, his massive fanbase has turned them into highly sought after collectibles. A limited line of 20,000 flamethrowers sold by Boring Co. in 2018 to raise $10 million for its tunnel-building tests attracted huge interest. He has also used such items to mock investors betting against his EV firm, including a ‘Tesla Tequila’  based on an April’s Fools’ Day joke that led to a share plunge, as well as a pair of `short shorts’  satin underwear  (priced at $69.420) to mark a victory over short sellers.

Musk has said that Boring Co. plans to make a functional so-called Hyperloop in coming years — a tunnel-based, high-speed transportation system, although significant hurdles remain, including securing permits for projects and passing environmental studies.

Company Snapshot
