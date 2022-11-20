44m ago

add bookmark

Elon Musk says Donald Trump will be reinstated to Twitter

Tim Smith and Emily Birnbaum
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Elon Musk said he will allow Donald Trump’s Twitter account to be restored after users on the social media website voted 52% to 48% to allow the former president’s return. 

The 24-hour poll garnered more than 15 million votes. Musk earlier reinstated accounts tied to conservative media personality Jordan Peterson and satirical website Babylon Bee. 

Trump’s reinstatement on Twitter is opportune for him politically. The former president officially announced he would run for the White House again in 2024, and Musk has given him a tool to turbocharge his message.

Musk’s decision also comes at a time of turmoil inside Twitter following massive layoffs and an exodus of top compliance executives that have contributed to a chaotic atmosphere. The developments have sparked rising concern internally about the platform’s vulnerability to security threats and the potential for violations of a consent order with the US Federal Trade Commission, which could lead to fines amounting to billions of dollars.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" following the insurrection at the US Capitol. Earlier this week, he formally entered the 2024 US presidential race, making official what he had been teasing for months.

Still, it’s not a done deal that the former president will return to Twitter. Trump said earlier Saturday that he sees “a lot of problems at Twitter” and will stick to his own social-media platform, Truth Social. 

"I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it," Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas via video link. "It may make it, it may not make it."

Musk has a history of polling his followers on everything from an edit button for Twitter, to selling shares in Tesla Inc. and even whether politicians or billionaires are more trustworthy.

Companies that advertise on social media might be leery of damage to their brands if Trump attracts attention with more outrageous tweets. On Oct. 27, Musk posted a note to advertisers seeking to reassure them he doesn’t want Twitter to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

"Any advertiser still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising," Derrick Johnson, President of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said in a statement following Musk’s announcement on reinstating Trump’s account. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
twitterelon muskdonald trump
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.86
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,750.82
0.0%
Silver
20.95
0.0%
Palladium
1,942.32
0.0%
Platinum
981.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.62
-2.5%
Top 40
66,227
+0.6%
All Share
72,577
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,923
+0.1%
Industrial 25
88,014
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,033
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo