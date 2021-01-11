Elon Musk tells Twitter to 'use Signal,' sparks 5 100% rally in ticker mixup

A two-word app recommendation from Elon Musk has turned into a massive rally in the shares of a tiny medical device company in another case of mistaken identity.

“Use Signal,” the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer wrote on Twitter on Jan. 7, apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. By the end of the day, Signal Advance Inc. shares had surged more than sixfold. That was enough to push Signal Advance’s rally more than 5 100% in three trading days giving it a market valuation of $390 million.

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021