Elon Musk to visit Brazil for talks with Bolsonaro government, official says

Elon Musk is due to arrive in Brazil on Friday to discuss "connectivity and protection of the Amazon" with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government, Communications Minister Fábio Faria announced in a tweet.
Musk's visit is a boost for Bolsonaro, who has found himself increasingly isolated on the global stage since former U.S. President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid in 2020.
Bolsonaro, who idolizes Trump, has also been shunned for his proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
