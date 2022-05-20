16m ago

Elon Musk to visit Brazil for talks with Bolsonaro government, official says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture Alliance/Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Elon Musk is due to arrive in Brazil on Friday to discuss "connectivity and protection of the Amazon" with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government, Communications Minister Fábio Faria announced in a tweet.

Musk's visit is a boost for Bolsonaro, who has found himself increasingly isolated on the global stage since former U.S. President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid in 2020.

Bolsonaro, who idolizes Trump, has also been shunned for his proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.


