30m ago

add bookmark

Emirates first flight with fully vaccinated crew takes off

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Emirates flight departed from Dubai to LA on Monday with a fully vaccinated crew
An Emirates flight departed from Dubai to LA on Monday with a fully vaccinated crew
Emirates
  • On Monday the fight departed from Dubai to Los Angeles with a fully vaccinated crew.
  • To date, 26 000 employees have received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm vaccines.
  • The airline group has vaccination centres that have been running 12 hours a day, every day of the week.  

On Monday Emirates became one of the first airline companies to operate a flight with a fully vaccinated crew. 

Flight EK215 departed Dubai headed for Los Angeles on Monday morning with a crew that had opted to receive the vaccine. The airline said that everyone from check-in staff, security, and engineers had been vaccinated. 

“Our operational workforce are at the aviation frontline, helping people get to where they need to be, and moving essential goods to global communities. Protecting our people with vaccinations is important – for them, for our community, for the smooth running of our operations, and also for our customers as it introduces an additional layer of protection when they travel with us,” said Emirates Chief Operating Officer, Adel Al Redha.

Since starting a vaccination drive over a month ago, the airline has vaccinated close to 26 000, or 44%, of the Group’s UAE frontline aviation workforce. The employees have received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm vaccines.

“We’ve seen a very positive response with high demand and take-up of the Covid-19 vaccine from our colleagues at the operational frontline, and there’s continued momentum in the rate of vaccinations across the business. We would like to thank the UAE’s leadership for making three types of vaccines available in the country, and for their proactive commitment to championing an extensive National Vaccination Programme,” said Al Redha.  

The Group’s vaccination centres have been running 12 hours a day, every day of the week, and nearly 5 000  Cabin and Flight Deck Crew have opted to receive both doses of the vaccine. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Emirates airline vaccinates staff against Covid-19
UAE widens 10-year residency 'golden' visa eligibility
UAE approves use of Covid-19 vaccine for health workers
ZAR/USD
14.57
(+0.59)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
17.70
(+0.79)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(+0.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.92)
Gold
1804.61
(-0.33)
Silver
27.56
(-2.22)
Platinum
1229.50
(-3.04)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2345.56
(-1.54)
All Share
65921.60
(-2.14)
Top 40
60345.76
(-2.52)
Financial 15
12233.98
(-1.21)
Industrial 25
86593.70
(-2.70)
Resource 10
65760.66
(-2.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 975 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2437 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1299 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo