Engineering Council of South Africa CEO placed under precautionary suspension

The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) has placed its CEO Sipho Madonsela on precautionary suspension, following allegations of misconduct.

The council said on Thursday, confirmed Madonsela’s suspension, which came into effect on 11 June, but did not provide details on the allegations.

"The precautionary suspension of the CEO is to maintain the integrity of the council whilst investigations are conducted. Once the recommendations of the final report are concluded, council will consider them and make its final decision," said ECSA’s spokesperson Millicent Kabwe in a written response.

In the interim, the council has appointed Gerald Mokgoro as acting CEO.

Madonsela is a qualified mechanical engineer and the founder of Emzansi Engineers. He was previously the president of the National Society of Black Engineers, which is a partner of ECSA. He has also served as a South African National Roads Agency board member and was the chairperson of the Council of Built Environment from 2006 to 2010.

He is not the only had head of an engineering organisation who has found himself in trouble. Last month, the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA) placed its CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba on precautionary suspension, pending an investigation.