27m ago

add bookmark

Engineering Council of South Africa CEO placed under precautionary suspension

accreditation
Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) has placed its CEO Sipho Madonsela on precautionary suspension
The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) has placed its CEO Sipho Madonsela on precautionary suspension
Getty Images

The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) has placed its CEO Sipho Madonsela on precautionary suspension, following allegations of misconduct.

The council said on Thursday, confirmed Madonsela’s suspension, which came into effect on 11 June, but did not provide details on the allegations. 

"The precautionary suspension of the CEO is to maintain the integrity of the council whilst investigations are conducted. Once the recommendations of the final report are concluded, council will consider them and make its final decision," said ECSA’s spokesperson Millicent Kabwe in a written response.

In the interim, the council has appointed Gerald Mokgoro as acting CEO.

Madonsela is a qualified mechanical engineer and the founder of Emzansi Engineers. He was previously the president of the National Society of Black Engineers, which is a partner of ECSA. He has also served as a South African National Roads Agency board member and was the chairperson of the Council of Built Environment from 2006 to 2010.

He is not the only had head of an engineering organisation who has found himself in trouble. Last month, the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA) placed its CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba on precautionary suspension, pending an investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
UPDATE | 'I will be vindicated.' SEIFSA CEO 'shocked' by news of probe
Read more on:
engineering council of south africasipho madonselajohannesburgsuspension
Rand - Dollar
14.04
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.77
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,788.11
-1.3%
Silver
26.34
-2.4%
Palladium
2,679.13
-4.5%
Platinum
1,096.28
-2.2%
Brent Crude
74.39
+0.5%
Top 40
60,436
-1.0%
All Share
66,619
-1.0%
Resource 10
62,366
-2.7%
Industrial 25
88,763
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,288
-2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you noticed a difference in the voices of women compared to men in virtual meetings?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is a difference.
29% - 104 votes
No, I haven't noticed it.
61% - 221 votes
A bad internet connection worsens it.
10% - 36 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live...

02 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live off on?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo