3h ago

add bookmark

Engineering giant ABB puts R6bn aside as provision for Kusile corruption charges

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Swiss engineering firm ABB Group was contracted to work at Kusile in 2015.
Swiss engineering firm ABB Group was contracted to work at Kusile in 2015.
Gallo Images

Swiss Engineering firm Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) says it has put aside $325 million (~R6 billion) as a provision to cover costs related to corruption probes at Kusile power station.

On Friday, the Zurich-headquartered firm said it was cooperating fully with the authorities and "hopes to reach a final settlement with them in the near term".

ABB won a R2.2 billion contract for work at Kusile in 2015. Its subsequent subcontracting of some of the work out to a company called Impulse International is being probed by authorities.

In July, two former South African ABB employees and their wives were arrested in connection with kickbacks allegedly paid by Impulse to ABB for inflated contracts.

ABB South Africa has already paid back R1.56 billion as part of a settlement reached in 2020. At the time, it warned that it may have to pay more based on further reviews of its work at Eskom. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
abbeskomkusilestate capture
Rand - Dollar
18.01
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.98
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.55
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,666.98
+0.4%
Silver
18.92
+0.6%
Palladium
2,202.04
-0.2%
Platinum
863.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
88.49
-0.9%
Top 40
56,949
+0.1%
All Share
63,279
+0.0%
Resource 10
59,162
-1.1%
Industrial 25
76,893
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,829
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

7h ago

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

7h ago

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo