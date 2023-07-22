9m ago

Share

Eskom and Transnet report arrests of fuel thieves

accreditation
Compiled by Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Matla Power Station in Secunda.
Matla Power Station in Secunda.
Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

An Eskom senior shift supervisor at Matla power station and an oil tanker driver were arrested earlier this week for the theft of heavy fuel oil and fraud, the company announced on Saturday. 

Eskom said it had become aware that tanker drivers would offload fuel oil before arriving at the power station. Due to its poor performance, Matla is one of six power stations that Eskom has identified for particular interventions. False weighbridge slips were generated to show that the fuel had been delivered. In a statement, the company said: 

Drivers would offload the fuel oil at unknown locations before arriving at the power station. The tankers would then enter the power station empty. Weighbridge slips would be fraudulently registered and printed as if the ordered oil/fuel product was offloaded. Delivery notes were then signed off.

The investigation began in December last year, supported by Bidvest Protea Coin, contracted to assist Eskom with security. The arrests were made by the police, and the suspects appeared in court on Thursday. 

READ| Items worth more than R1bn recovered in Eskom-related fraud and theft investigations

The theft of fuel oil and diesel from Eskom and Transnet is a highly organised activity run by criminal syndicates. Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter estimated that R1bn a month is lost to Eskom through theft.

In a separate statement, Transnet reported on Friday that two people had been sentenced to hefty periods of 15 years in prison for fuel theft from Durban to Johannesburg pipeline. 

Both were convicted of tampering with essential infrastructure and fuel theft. One of the convicted received an additional six-month sentence for being in SA illegally. 

"We are especially appreciative of the attention placed by the Magistrate on the aggravating circumstances presented by Transnet Pipelines (TPL) on the severity of the crime and the devastating impact on our country, its citizens, and the environment," said Transnet Pipelines chief executive Michelle Phillips.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transneteskommatla power stationfuel pipelinefuel oil
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.97
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.89
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
961.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.24
0.0%
Gold
1,961.94
0.0%
Silver
24.61
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo