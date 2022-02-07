Eskom says steps will be taken against some executives as it warns of more load shedding

Eskom might have to implement load shedding again on Tuesday evening, it announced during a status update on Monday evening.

CEO André de Ruyter also said steps are going to be taken against some executives.

He cautioned that one cannot make allegations of sabotage unless such evidence becomes available.

It may be necessary to again implement load shedding on Tuesday evening, but Eskom's generation system might normalise by Wednesday.



Eskom announced earlier on Tuesday that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 21:00 on Monday night until 05:00 on Tuesday due to more breakdowns in generating units, with total breakdowns now amounting to more than 16 000 MW. Since midnight it had lost a unit each at Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations. Furthermore, the return of a unit at Kusile and two units at Majuba power stations have been delayed.

Eskom plans to take steps against management at certain power stations, because it is not satisfied with the performance of some senior executives, according to CEO André de Ruyter.

"Sanctions will be implemented against individuals concerned and we will provide more information once they have been informed. Be assured we will not tolerate poor performance and will take appropriate action against under-performing people not living up to their duty to Eskom and 60 million South Africans," he said during a briefing on Monday evening.

"We are working under less than ideal circumstances after having had a reasonable recovery over the weekend and a positive prognosis at 05:00 on Monday morning. During Tuesday we had a significant deterioration in the performance of our generation system," said De Ruyter. "We know load shedding causes disruptions, but we have been compelled to implement load shedding tonight from 21:00 to 05:00 on Tuesday."

He called on the public to continue assisting Eskom by using electricity wisely and sparingly and to switch off "power-hungry" appliances like swimming pool pumps during peak periods.

Currently, planned load losses are at 5 350 MW and unplanned full losses at what he describes as an unacceptably high level of 10 825 MW. Partial load losses are at 5 107 MW. Therefore, total unplanned losses are at 15 932 MW.

By 17:00 on Monday evening, there was enough reserves available to get through the evening peak period, but because it is still early in the week, Eskom wished to preserve diesel and storage preserves overnight.

Is it sabotage?

Asked whether there could possibly be "a lack of willpower" or even sabotage at play, De Ruyter said one must be careful to make such allegations.

"We have no conclusive evidence of sabotage at all and one should refrain from speculating without such evidence or until we have such evidence. It is more about 'boots on the ground' by leadership at power stations and to make things happen that need to happen," De Ruyter responded, adding the buck still stops with him and that he apologises to the nation.

"We have stepped up our security to combat criminal acts - it is not necessarily sabotage-related, but things like cable theft. We have seen a decrease in instances where we stepped up overt and covert surveillance, also inside power stations," said De Ruyter.

Asked about a group of retired engineers apparently having offered their services to Eskom, De Ruyter said one must be careful not to simplify the situation.

"Bringing in a number of pensioners will not mean our problems will be gone. We also remain committed to our transformation mandate. We will bring in the appropriate skills," he said.

During the briefing, Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer echoed De Ruyter's view that addressing a lack of skills and emergency experience among certain employees is urgently needed and will be addressed. He said the situation at some power stations are worsened due to people who would normally have been able to act as mentors and coaches, not being there anymore.

On Sunday, Eskom announced Stage 1 load shedding would be suspended from 21:00 that evening, ahead of schedule, due to a sufficient recovery in generation capacity. That was after Stage 2 load shedding was implemented on Wednesday last week due to a combination of factors, including low dam and diesel levels and unplanned trips of several units at power stations, combined with other units being out for planned maintenance.

However, on Friday evening, Eskom announced that it was dropping to Stage 1 until Monday morning, thanks in part to a return to service of a generating unit at Kusile, and a recovery of emergency power supplies.