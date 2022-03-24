6m ago

Estate, family trust of late Cape businessman Hendrik Gerryts provisionally sequestrated

Jan Cronje
Hendrik Gerryts founded the HGG Financial Group in Somerset West.
The estate and family trust of late Somerset West businessman Hendrik Gerryts have been placed into provisional liquidation by the Western Cape High Court. 

Gerryts, an accountant and financial advisor, was the founder and CEO of the HGG Financial Group. The 54-year-old was found dead near Hermanus on 4 March, a day after his family reported him missing.

While police have not yet determined a cause of death, they have said there is no reason to believe that foul play was a factor, indicating he may have died by suicide. 

A week after his death, the company he founded was placed into provisional liquidation after clients said they were still owed more than R50 million. 

Now his deceased estate and his family trust have been surrendered to the court, meaning a sheriff can start to attach all moveable property. 

The parties will reconvene in late April to hear whether the provisional sequestration order should be made final and binding. 

