EU joins US Treasury in sanctioning head of Naspers-linked Russian social media site

Vladimir Kirienko.
Vladimir Kirienko.
Supplied: VK
  • The CEO of a Russian internet company in which Naspers subsidiary Prosus has a minority share has been sanctioned by the EU.
  • Prosus has already written down its stake in VK to zero and instructed its directors to quit.
  • The EU said that the VK Group was an "important source of revenue for the Russian government". 

The European Union has joined the US in sanctioning the head of Russian internet company the VK Group, in which Prosus – a subsidiary of Naspers – has a minority share. 

The EU has sanctioned hundreds of Russian executives and lawmakers in response to its invasion of Ukraine. 

READ | Inside the Naspers-linked VKontakte, accused of spreading pro-Kremlin disinformation

The VK Group falls under Russian state-owned energy group Gazprom. It owns Russia's two most popular social media networking sites, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as the email service Mail.ru.

Prosus has a 25.7% stake in the VK Group. Earlier this week, it announced it had fully written down its stake, and its three directors had quit VK's board. 

The EU said that VK's CEO Vladimir Kiriyenko was involved in an economic sector that provided a "substantial source of revenue to the government of the Russian Federation".

"As VK [...] is owned by the state-owned Gazprom group, the revenue it generates is an important source of revenue for the Russian government," it said in the latest volume of its official journal.

It added that Kiriyenko supports Russian President Vladimir Putin's aim for "greater control over the internet". 

"[Kiriyenko] actively supports, materially or financially, or benefits from Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea or the destabilisation of Ukraine," it said. 

'Kremlin elite' 

Kiriyenko is the son of Putin's First Deputy Chief of Staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, whom US authorities describe as Putin's "domestic policy curator". The US Treasury sanctioned both Kiriyenkos in late February. 

While Prosus, which has its primary listing on the Euronext Exchange in Amsterdam, has fully written down its stake in VK, it is still a shareholder in the group. 

But it is unclear if it could sell its stake in VK even if it wanted to. Trade in VK's shares has been halted on the London Stock Exchange since 3 March, while Russia has temporarily banned foreigners from selling assets. 

* Fin24 is a subsidiary of Media24, which is part of Naspers.

