Evolving risks leave insurance customers exposed as reinsurers reconsider cover – Santam research

A challenging economy, political unrest and Covid-19 are among the top concerns for companies, consumers and insurance brokers.

The 2020/21 Santam Insurance Barometer shows that Covid-19, in particular, has accelerated many other emerging risks.

The pandemic has also triggered a change in what reinsurers are prepared to cover.

A weak economy, political unrest, and business interruptions caused by Covid-19 lockdowns are some of the top worries keeping businesses, consumers, and insurance brokers up at night.



According to the second Santam Insurance Barometer published on Wednesday, "emerging" new risks are ushering unprecedented change for the insurance industry. The pandemic is proving to be more than a passing risk event. Instead, it has turned out to be a powerful catalyst of other systemic risks which combined make insurance less affordable.

"For example, the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a raft of exclusions and higher premiums both locally and globally in insurance and reinsurance contracts," said Santam's executive head of underwriting services, reinsurance and international, John Melville.

Melville added in the Barometer report that reinsurers have increased the premiums they charge insurers for catastrophe cover. They also moved quickly to exclude pandemic risk from their cover. He said if insurers cannot diversify these risks at a global level, then they cannot insure them.

"Santam is actively working with a global reinsurer to explore how we can provide selective, local epidemic and pandemic cover for the corporate market in the future," wrote Melville.

He said another way the insurer and its other peers can possibly cover pandemics is if the insurance industry can build up a fund over time in partnership with government that everybody can draw from when a pandemic occurs.

Melville said Santam believes that government should expand the mandate of the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) to provide more protection against the rising risks which not only come from the pandemic, but climate change too.

But for now, businesses and consumers will have to bear the responsibility to protect themselves against "uninsurable" pandemic and other excluded catastrophic risks.

How Covid-19 changed other aspects of life

Santam's research showed that over 97% of large corporates have been working from home. Other commercial businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) reported that roughly two-thirds of their staff worked remotely.

With more people working from home, Santam found that the average consumer is now driving 90km per week, down from 162km before the pandemic. On the technology front, 16% of consumers upgraded their computers and connectivity to enable them to work from home. Three in four people reported an increase in their use of technology.

"This change in behaviour was evident in Santam's claims experience – while there was a notable rise in buildings and household content claims, this was offset by a significant decline in motor vehicle claims, which normally accounts for a significant share of personal insurance claims," said Andrew Coutts, Santam's head of intermediated distribution.

While consumers were less concerned about vehicle accidents, hijackings, and house break-ins as they spent more time at home, the pandemic left many financially bruised. Santam said 81% of consumers reported a negative impact due to the pandemic, with 60% experiencing some form of financial loss.

The pandemic is only one of SA's many risks

While the pandemic and climate change are on top of mind globally, the Barometer showed that SA insurance customers and their brokers are dealing with a lot more emerging risks.

Political unrest, cybercrime and Covid-19's impact on business interruption insurance were three of the top four emerging risks identified by commercial intermediaries in this year's research.

More than 950 consumers, corporations and insurance brokers responded to the survey, which took place between 2020 and 2021.

Big corporates and other commercial businesses were more concerned about the stagnant local economy, with 62% of respondents ranking it their number one worry.

As far as insurance brokers' responses are concerned, 50% of commercial intermediaries ranked political unrest as their number one concern.