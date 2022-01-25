Ex SARS employee gets 12 years jail time for R6-million fraud, money laundering

A former employee of the South African Revenue Service has been slapped with a 12-year custodial sentence for fraud, forgery, uttering and money laundering worth some R6 million.

Bilal Shaik was sentenced for facilitating fraudulent VAT refunds to three companies, SARS said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The money eventually ended in Shaik's bank account, with Shaik using "the proceeds for personal gain".

A second accused, Kyle Nadasen, was convicted of fraud, forgery and uttering and was sentenced to six years' imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition that he was not convicted under section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act during that time.

A third accused was acquitted.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the tax agency would not tolerate criminal conduct by its employees and that this was "not negotiable".

"SARS takes umbrage at some amongst our ranks who engage in criminality. We will root them out," Kieswetter said.