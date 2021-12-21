35m ago

Extradition hearing for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas postponed on medical grounds

Riaan Grobler
Michael Lomas was arrested by British police in mid-April at the request of South African authorities.
The extradition hearing for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas - who has been implicated in a R745 million corruption scandal involving the construction of Kusile power station - has been postponed. 

The Westminster Magistrate's Court based in London in the UK has adjourned the trial of Lomas to 3 to 5 May 2022 due to a medical condition that has a bearing on his mental health. 

The case involving the former director of Tubular Construction was heard on Tuesday. 

Lomas was arrested by British police in mid-April at the request of South African authorities. He was granted bail of £100 000 (about R1.7 million) and was asked to submit additional surety of £250 000 (about R4.3 million).

According to Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson, his arrest and appearance emanate from months of talks with the UK authorities about the fraud and corruption case where Eskom paid R745 million to Tubular Construction Projects.

"This exposed the state-owned entity to R1.4 billion [in] costs as per the escalation of the contract," said Seboka.

The ID has formally requested that he be extradited to stand trial with the four co-accused in South Africa - former Eskom managers Frans Hlakudi and Abram Masango, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade.

Hlakudi, Masango, Kgomoeswana and Trindade are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, as well as offering and receiving unauthorised gratifications. They will appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on 30 March 2022. 

Additional reporting by Jan Cronje

