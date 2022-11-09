2h ago

'Extremely concerned.' Transnet to meet with amakhosi amid threats, derailment

After a train carrying export coal to Richards Bay was derailed near Ulundi on Tuesday, Transnet said it would meet with traditional leaders in the area as it is extremely concerned about disruptions to its operations.

"Transnet Freight Rail will over the next few days be engaging with amakhosi and the South African Police Service to resolve threats to the organisation as well as disruptions to its operations along the North Corridor this past week," the rail utility said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Transnet reported that a train carrying export coal to Richards Bay derailed outside iNtshamanzi, near Ulundi. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The North Corridor runs from Mpumalanga coal fields to Richards Bay. Chrome is also transported along the corridor.

Transnet said it is "extremely concerned" by the threats and disruptions to its operations, and highlighted its job creation and empowerment of businesses along the corridor.

South Africa's coal exports to Europe have surged amid an energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions. 

Transnet saw 70 derailments in 2021. 

