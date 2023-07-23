'Extremely worried': Electricity minister escalating Koeberg life-extension delay to Eskom board

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is unhappy over delays in Koeberg's life-extension project.

He will be escalating the issue to Eskom's board as he remains very worried about the situation.

There is increasing risk of an overlap between the delay of unit 1 returning to service and unit 2 going offline.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has expressed anger about the delays in refurbishing nuclear power plant Koeberg, saying that even after a visit there this past week he was "none the wiser" about when unit 1 would return to service and what was really going on.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Ramokgopa said he was "elevating" the matter to the Eskom board as he remained "extremely worried about the situation at Koeberg" and very upset. Even after he received an "extensive presentation" from the plant's project team, he did not have a clear picture of the situation.

He also warned there was a "real danger" of an overlap between the delayed return of unit 1 and the "taking out of unit 2" for refurbishment.

"If that were to happen, we are going to lose an aggregate 1840 MW- two units having gone out there at the same time. It is something we are trying to avert and like I said I will come back because there are additional questions that were not responded to when I met with the team at Koeberg. So, I'm none the wiser about our ability to return this unit ( unit 1) as promised."

Growing concern over Koeberg

The delays in the refurbishment of Koeberg, SA's only nuclear plant, have sparked concern that SA will see higher stages of load shedding continuing into 2024, News24 reported earlier this week. The station is undergoing an extension of life, which involves the replacement of all the steam generators in both unit 1 and unit 2 there. Each unit generates 920MW, which is almost equivalent to a stage of load shedding. The licence for Koeberg to continue operating expires on 21 July 2024, after which it must close, unless the plant has been successfully refurbished and relicenced. Unit 1 was expected to be completed by July, with Unit 2 earmarked to go on outage in September. Unit 1's deadline has already been delayed until September, with concern growing that it could be shifted to October, leaving no safety buffer between the return to service of unit 1 and the shutdown of unit 2.

Ramokgopa said nuclear technology was one of the "safest in the world", but that the longer the refurbishment was delayed, the greater the concern created in the market that something was "brewing that might be a safety concern". He emphasised that he did not "want that narrative to gain traction".

Responding to a question from energy analyst Chris Yelland at the briefing about whether the delays at Koeberg could prompt a forensic audit, Ramokgopa said that if any forensic audit was undertaken, the decision would have to be made by Eskom's board.

"Where there are significant failures of delivering a project of this magnitude, genuine questions will be asked and they must be responded to, and if they get to be responded to through a forensic audit or investigation, it is not for me to determine, it's for the board to make that determination."

But he said the utility and government should "leave no stone unturned" in finding out what was causing all the problems, adding that the "sovereign interest of this country must be protected at all costs".

To this end, if there were people "at fault" either within Eskom, the power plant or outside the organisation, "we must pursue them".

"We will not allow individuals to essentially hold the country to ransom."

Speaking to News24 afterwards, Yelland, who heads up EE Business Intelligence, said it was clear that the minister was "deeply concerned and indeed angry" at the performance of Eskom itself, and the Koeberg nuclear life extension project team.

He said although contractors were not specifically referred to, this may have extended them to as well.

"Ultimately, you can pass the buck as much as you like, but the project managers at Eskom are accountable to the board and the board is accountable to various ministers."

'Painted into a corner'

He said Ramokgopa did not mention the 21 July 2024 deadline when Eskom's operating licence expires, adding that the "country was being painted into a corner by ongoing delays in this life-extension project".

Yelland expressed concern that it was looking increasingly likely that Eskom would not meet this deadline, adding that the either the National Nuclear Regulator would have to afford the utility some indulgence to extend the licence, or the units were going to "face the prospects of shutting down".

"This project started more than 10 years ago. It was supposed to be finished in a shutdown in 2021 and earlier and it is now 2023 and they haven't even finished the steam generator replacement at unit 1, not to mention unit 2, which still has to be done. This has to be done before the expiry of the licence.

Ramokgopa was also questioned by journalists about the potential fallout from the legal challenge from energy firm G7 to set aside Eskom's new grid access rules. Both Ramokgopa and presidency official Rudi Dicks, who was in attendance at the briefing, expressed hope of all the parties finding an out of court solution

News24 reported at the weekend there are major worries that G7's court case could deal a serious blow to Eskom's plans to add more megawatts to the grid, because if its interdict is successful, the allocation of grid access to new projects will be frozen and projects in development will stall. In a two-part application lodged at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, G7 asked first that Eskom be interdicted from applying the grid rules on two grounds: that they have been applied "unlawfully" because they have not been approved by Nersa; and that they were put into use in an "impracticably short time frame". In part B of the application, the company asked the court to set aside the rules permanently because they are "inherently substantively flawed". Developers will be required to invest a large amount of resources into preparing their projects and obtaining a range of other regulatory approvals without certainty that they will get grid access.

Dicks conceded that if the interdict was granted it would "create a problem for us", adding: "What we need to do of course is see if we can try and find a resolution outside of court. This is of course what our objective is."

Ramokgopa said the grid access rules formed part of an effort by government to accelerate the onstreaming of renewable energy projects.

"I did say to the team that whatever we able to do we should not antagonise parties in this space. We are going to try, to the extent that is possible, to ensure that there is peace and harmony. I'm convinced that everyone is committed to ensuring that we are able to resolve the energy challenge in the country and also ensure that we are able to introduce new sources of generation especially from renewable energy sources.

"Of course there is a court process, we will not interfere with that, we have no intention of doing that. But we will do everything possible to ensure that we engage with the parties referred to themselves as G7 to see how best we can find a resolution that first addresses the interest of the country, without undermining the commercial and financial interests of the players in the renewable energy space. "

Meanwhile, Ramokgopa was due to visit Grootvlei power station, one of Eskom's oldest power stations, on Sunday afternoon to assess the site after a fire broke out at the weekend and put its unit 2 out of action. Before the fire, unit 2 was the only one of the three units at the station in operation. It had a capacity of 190MW. Initial reports were that the fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday after an oil spill in the boiler room ignited.

Responding to questions, he said the fire was "contained and extinguished" and that the team there did not anticipate a "long outage".

Ramokgopa said they were not able to say how long it would take the unit operational, but that the unit was significantly smaller than the ones at the country's newer power stations.

Nonetheless he said "every megawatt counts in the context of the crisis that we are confronted with, so we are going to do everything possible" to address the situation.