58m ago

add bookmark

Facebook owner Meta expected to face new fines after EU privacy ruling

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
Liu Guanguan/Getty Images

Meta is expected to face another large fine after Europe's data watchdog on Tuesday imposed binding decisions concerning the treatment of personal data by the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said in a statement that the rulings concerned Meta's use of data for targeted advertising, but did not give details of its ruling or recommended fines.

Authorities in Ireland, where Meta has its European headquarters, have a month to impose the ruling.

Previous interventions by the EDPS have led to large fines on tech platforms, including a 405-million-euro fine on Instagram in September over a breach in the handling of children's data.

The latest case follows complaints by privacy campaigning group Noyb that Meta's three apps fail to meet Europe's strict rules on data protection.

Noyb says they flouted the landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that came into force in May 2018 by failing to give users the option of holding back their personal data and blocking targeted advertising.

Facebook argues these are vital to its functioning.

In October 2021, the Irish Data Protection Authority (DPC) recommended a fine of just 28 to 36 million euros for lack of transparency.

But this was rejected as far too low by France's CNIL (the National Commission for Technology and Freedoms) and other regional watchdogs, who asked the EDPS to investigate the case.

Meta did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

According to the Politico news site, internal documents show that Meta earmarked three billion euros for possible European fines in 2022 and 2023.

As well as the Instagram fine in September, Meta was fined a further 265 million euros last month over a data leak that saw half a billion users' details published on a hacking website.

That adds to a 60-million-euro fine in France in January over its use of "cookies", the digital trackers used to target advertising.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
metaprivacyeu
Rand - Dollar
17.32
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.03
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.14
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,772.78
+0.1%
Silver
22.30
+0.5%
Palladium
1,859.05
+0.4%
Platinum
991.98
+0.1%
Brent Crude
79.35
-4.2%
Top 40
68,420
0.0%
All Share
74,557
0.0%
Resource 10
73,980
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,397
0.0%
Financial 15
15,738
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo