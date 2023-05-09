1h ago

Share

Facebook's Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took part in his first jiu-jitsu martial arts tournament on Saturday and went home with silver and gold medals, he posted on social media.

The competition was held at Woodside High School in California near the Silicon Valley headquarters of Meta, Zuckerberg's company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

"Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

The 38-year-old tech billionaire told an interviewer last year that he began studying martial arts during the coronavirus pandemic.

He told podcaster Joe Rogan that the sport's "primal" nature helped him boost his energy level and tackle challenges at work.

Zuckerberg trains with coach Dave Camarillo, who has taught several UFC mixed martial arts (MMA) champions.

Unlike MMA, Brazilian-style jiu-jitsu emphasizes fighting opponents through holds and control instead of kicks or striking.

Another coach, Khai "The Shadow" Wu, congratulated the tycoon.

"Yesterday getting to see Zuck compete was pretty epic. No match was easy and everything was earned. It was an honor to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could," Wu posted on Instagram.

According to a video posted on social media, at one point during the tournament Zuckerberg appeared to angrily contest a ref's call after losing a fight with a competitor.

The video sequence ends with Zuckerberg hugging his opponent.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.40
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.21
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,065.78
-0.2%
Palladium
1,542.45
-0.1%
Gold
2,024.67
+0.2%
Silver
25.48
-0.3%
Brent Crude
77.01
+2.2%
Top 40
72,273
-1.0%
All Share
77,864
-0.9%
Resource 10
71,197
-1.4%
Industrial 25
104,373
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,371
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo