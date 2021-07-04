Fact check: No, Mugg & Bean isn't closing

Mugg & Bean says the report that it is closing all its restaurants in South Africa is fake news. The company said the majority of its restaurants remain open for takeaways, and the only thing that closed is sit-downs.



The restaurant chain found itself on top of SA's Twitter trends on Sunday after ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson Mzwandile Masina penned to over 215 000 of his followers that SA has bigger problems than worrying if Zuma is incarcerated. He said Mugg & Bean SA had announced that it's permanently closing shop.

Restaurants were forced to close temporarily from Monday as the country moved to adjusted Lockdown Level 4, which prohibited people from sitting down in restaurants.

As Masina's Tweet got hundreds of thousands panicking about the potential job losses, Mugg & Bean issued a short statement, rubbishing his report.