Fat cakes and BEE: Zondo Commission says NPA must probe former SAA exec Kwinana for corruption

The Zondo Commission has recommended Yakhe Kwinana, a former board member of South African Airways and the ex-chair of SAA Technical, be investigated for corruption.

It also recommended that the Companies Act be amended so that people like Kwinana could be declared delinquent directors years after the fact, if there were good cause.

Kwinana went viral for using a "fat cake" analogy at the commission to justify cancelling a R85 million tender and handing it to subsidiary Air Chefs without tender.

The first part of the State Capture Inquiry report found that she probably received "corrupt payments" that "were made in exchange for decisions, in which Ms Kwinana was involved, that benefited the entity that made the payments."

"Ms Kwinana has failed to give any plausible explanation for why, as the chairperson of SAAT and a board member of SAA, it was lawful and appropriate for her to have received payments from an entity, and persons affiliated with it, that was a supplier to SAAT."

The first part of the report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by commission chair and Acting Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday afternoon.

The inquiry was set up to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud at state entities, including at the national carrier.

Illegal BEE strategy

Kwinana was questioned at the inquiry about her participation in what appears to have been an illegal strategy by the SAA board - or at least some of its members - to have 30% of awarded contracts to suppliers set aside for BEE companies. Treasury had instructed the board that this would be illegal and should be stopped immediately.

The commission heard from Vuyisile Ndzeku, director of JM Aviation, about his role in a R1 billion, five-year ground handling tender between SAA and Swissport that was concluded in March 2016.

Fin24 reported at the time that the "money trail" in the deal showed a R28 million payment made by Swissport to JM Aviation. From there, R2.5 million found its way into Ndzeku's bank account, R2.5 million was traced to SAAT head of procurement Nontsasa Memela, R2.5 million was traced to SAA procurement head Lester Peter and R4.3 million to Kwinana's account.

The commission also recommended that the NPA consider prosecutions of all those involved in these transactions.

SAA’s former head of procurement, Dr Masimba Dahwa, testified at the commission in June 2019 that Kwinana had summoned him by SMS to meet at the SAA building in October 2015 to ask him how far he got with that 30% BEE strategy.

Dahwa said he was told to draft an award agreement in favour of Swissport for ground handling at airports, which would involve a BEE company as part of the deal. According to Dahwa, former SAA chair Dudu Myeni later joined the meeting and she and Kwinana tried to convince him to draw up the agreement.

He claimed he was threatened with disciplinary action, and warned that the EFF would be coming to the offices to demonstrate and get rid of Zimbabweans like him and people who stood in the way of transformation.

Dahwa's testimony was substantiated, in part, by former acting SAA CEO Thuli Mpshe, who told the commission in July 2019 that she was at that meeting and warned Dahwa to act according to his conscience and not draw up such an agreement before she left the room. Dahwa testified that he was feeling very distressed about the demands made on him by Kwinana and Myeni.

Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr put it to Kwinana that this was against instructions issued by Treasury, who had informed SAA's board that the 30% set-aside policy was illegal and must be stopped immediately.

Kwinana repeatedly denied ever having been in such a meeting with Dahwa. However, the timeline of evidence indicates that shortly after the date Dahwa claims the meeting took place, Kwinana wrote an email to Myeni suggesting in no uncertain terms that Dahwa must be disciplined.

Fat cakes

Kwinana went viral for using a "fat cake" analogy at the commission to justify cancelling a R85 million tender awarded to LSG Sky Chefs following a competitive bidding process, and handing it to Air Chefs, the previous contractor, without tender. She told the commission it was one of the best decisions she ever made at the airline.

"When I make this example of this LSG Sky Chefs... if my daughter is selling fat cakes here at home why would I buy them next door and not tell her that I don’t like your fat cakes?

"The reason I say it was irregular is because it should not have happened because it would be the same with SAA Technical, we would be seeing aeroplanes fixed elsewhere."

Myeni was asked about the LSG Sky Chefs saga at the commission and refused to answer the questions. However, she said that outsourcing from Air Chefs to LSG Skychefs would be like "killing a child that was established by the SAA as a subdiary".

The commission found that Myeni and Kwinana "displayed a wanton disregard for the best interests of SAA in their decision-making on the... catering contract. They acted in gross disregard of their fiduciary duties to SAA when they took this decision."

While Myeni has already been declared a delinquent director, the commission recommended an amendment of the Companies Act that would apply specifically in cases like Kwinana's. The Act says applications must be brought without 24 months of a person being director of a company.

The commission said the amendment should permit applications of this type to be brought even after two years, if good cause is shown.

"This will mean that in cases such as the present, where the true extent of the board members’ breaches of duty are only uncovered a number of years later, steps can still be taken by the executive authority of an SOE [state-owned entities] to ensure that they are declared delinquent and thereby prevented from serving on the boards of companies in the future."