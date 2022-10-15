Fighting corruption was a 'calling' for Power Group CEO, says son as tributes pour in

Power Group founder and chairperson Graham Power died after experiencing Covid-19 and pneumonia complications.

Power founded the construction group at his farm in 1983 and expanded it to one of SA's largest engineering and construction firms.

His work on fighting corruption and praying for ethical leadership reached 144 countries worldwide.

Power wasn't just the CEO of large construction companies in SA but was even more renowned for bringing together people of different faiths and races to pray for Africa, for choosing ethical leadership and for fighting corruption.

"He was somebody who was always positive about South Africa and Africa, and his love for Africa was just uplifting wherever he went," his son Gary told News24.

"And the biggest thing I can remember about my dad is just how he was always inclusive even before apartheid ended. That had a huge impact on all of us kids, knowing that we're all one," he added.

Power founded the construction group in 1983 at a farm in Gordon's Bay. His whole family lived there.

"My mom worked in the business. I lived on the site. I was with my dad every Saturday on the site. It was a really tough time in 1983 to start a company. I think since then, being in construction has become very difficult in South Africa. But his passion and vision were to change the lives of Africans through infrastructure development. He also grew up in a very poor home. So, he was driven to make a success and make a difference," Gary said.

Fighting corruption



In 2001, Power initiated a stadium gathering in Cape Town, which saw 45 000 Christians pray for the needs of the nation. By 2010, that movement grew to become the largest prayer gathering in recorded history. About 350 million people from 220 countries participated in the Global Day of Prayer on Pentecost Sunday.

He also founded Heal our Land, an initiative focusing on the development of sustainable solutions for social and spiritual challenges, in 2021.

In 2006, he launched Unashamedly Ethical, a global movement that promotes ethics, values, and clean living across all sectors of society. Now in 144 countries, the movement also has a youth arm known as Tribe.

"The impact of Unashamedly Ethical was his driving passion in the last couple of years. It is in 144 countries at the moment. Definitely, it was his love and his calling, not a job. Corruption is so big, and everybody thinks they can't make a difference. He was definitely making a difference," Gary said.

African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart wrote on social media that Power was instrumental in arranging several prayer events at Parliament.

"Father God used this, and other prayer events initiated by Graham, to change the spiritual atmosphere over our nation. Graham also took a bold stand in fighting corruption with his Unashamedly Ethical movement, and I was honoured to attend a number of these functions in support of this initiative," he wrote.

African Enterprise International CEO Stephen Mbogo said Power would be remembered as a businessman God had called into His service.

"He became a voice of integrity in the business marketplace," he wrote.

In October last year, Power was admitted to hospital for treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. He was declared cancer free earlier this year, but contracted Covid-19 after attending the Economic Summit Africa and an Unashamedly Ethical awards gala, where he received a Lifetime Leadership Award. The virus triggered a series of health complications, and he was hospitalised again at the end of September.

Gary said Power died peacefully on Friday, 14 October, in the presence of his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lauren, three siblings, five children and five grandchildren.



