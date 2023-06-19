From R200 000 to R15 million - finance minister wants big hikes in auditor fines

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants auditors who mislead their clients and the public to be fined millions in penalties when caught.

The industry body that governs SA’s audit profession, the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA), would be entitled to fine errant auditors or the firms that employ them a maximum R10 million for individuals per charge, while the firm would be fined a maximum R25 million.

The fines, which would be imposed under the Auditing Professions Act of 2005, would be a maximum R5 million for individual auditors, and R15 million for the auditing firm, should they admit guilt.

These proposals are contained in the Government Gazette of 15 June 2023, but were first published in September 2022.

The current maximum fine that IRBA can impose is a flat R200 000 across the board.

Gondongwana said he raised the maximum penalty at IRBA's recommendation, as the industry body felt the current penalties were not a sufficient deterrent against misconduct.

South Africa has, over the past few years, been rocked by scandals in which auditing firms have been fingered for shoddy work at best. These include the collapse of Steinhoff International and Tongaat Hulett in the wake of fraud allegedly perpetrated by the respective firms' management teams. Auditing firm KPMG was named in connection with some of the most damaging parts of the demise of VBS Mutual Bank as well as the state capture project, when some of its employees either turned a blind eye to issues they should have reported under the act, or facilitated illegal activity for reward.

IRBA accepted the finance minister's new proposals, with its chief executive officer, Imre Nagy, cautioning in a statement on Monday:

These are maximum fine limits and (are) not fixed. As in the past, the Enforcement Committee and the Disciplinary Committee continue to have, within their respective scopes, a variety of other sanctions which may be imposed for improper conduct, including non-monetary sanctions.

Webber Wentzel, a law firm, said the maximum would have a significant impact on auditors and their firms.

"The increased maximum fines are a major change that will likely have a significant impact on the auditing profession in South Africa. It remains to be seen how the IRBA's new powers will affect auditors who engage in improper conduct," said Kim Rew and Matt Williams, respectively a partner and candidate attorney at Webber Wentzel.