1h ago

add bookmark

FSCA warns public against 'billionaires' club' director Mandla Lamba

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mandla Lamba.
Mandla Lamba.
Gallo

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warned the public to "act with caution" when doing any business in financial services with Mandla Lamba.

The authority said it had received information that Lamba is "conducting unregistered business" and offering shares to members of the public on social media and other broadcasting platforms, promising them unrealistic returns.

Fin24 previously reported on Lamba's fantastical investment promises. Investors in his "billionaires' club" were promised a "guaranteed" income of up to R1 million per month in exchange for an investment of just R150 000. During a recent Instagram broadcast with TV personality Somizi Mhlongo, he sold shares in his electric vehicle venture, Agilitee – supposedly as part of a special discount, with Lamba offering "shares worth R50 000 at R5 000".

A decade ago, Lamba – who claimed to be South Africa's youngest billionaire – was unmasked after lying about his business holdings. He served time in prison for culpable homicide, and since his release two years ago, started a range of businesses.

In its warning on Thursday, the FSCA highlighted four of these ventures - Mandla Lamba Billionaires Club, Agilitee, Verityhurst Academy and Verityhurst Capital - and pointed out that these companies are not authorised in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act) to render any financial advice and intermediary services. 

The FSCA also warned that Lamba himself is not authorised to offer advice or these services.

Some of the distressed investors in his ventures have contacted Fin24 and turned to the police. Lamba's lawyers have denied wrongdoing on his part.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mandla lambafscasomizifais
Rand - Dollar
14.20
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.80
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.47
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,795.93
+0.4%
Silver
24.06
+0.5%
Palladium
2,185.50
-3.0%
Platinum
981.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
72.60
+1.3%
Top 40
58,021
-2.3%
All Share
64,177
-2.1%
Resource 10
60,321
-1.9%
Industrial 25
81,563
-2.8%
Financial 15
13,952
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
29% - 363 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
37% - 458 votes
Above R15/$
34% - 415 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?

08 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo