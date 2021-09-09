FSCA warns public against 'billionaires' club' director Mandla Lamba

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warned the public to "act with caution" when doing any business in financial services with Mandla Lamba.

The authority said it had received information that Lamba is "conducting unregistered business" and offering shares to members of the public on social media and other broadcasting platforms, promising them unrealistic returns.

Fin24 previously reported on Lamba's fantastical investment promises. Investors in his "billionaires' club" were promised a "guaranteed" income of up to R1 million per month in exchange for an investment of just R150 000. During a recent Instagram broadcast with TV personality Somizi Mhlongo, he sold shares in his electric vehicle venture, Agilitee – supposedly as part of a special discount, with Lamba offering "shares worth R50 000 at R5 000".

A decade ago, Lamba – who claimed to be South Africa's youngest billionaire – was unmasked after lying about his business holdings. He served time in prison for culpable homicide, and since his release two years ago, started a range of businesses.

In its warning on Thursday, the FSCA highlighted four of these ventures - Mandla Lamba Billionaires Club, Agilitee, Verityhurst Academy and Verityhurst Capital - and pointed out that these companies are not authorised in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act) to render any financial advice and intermediary services.

The FSCA also warned that Lamba himself is not authorised to offer advice or these services.



Some of the distressed investors in his ventures have contacted Fin24 and turned to the police. Lamba's lawyers have denied wrongdoing on his part.