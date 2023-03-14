7m ago

'Fire hazard' - Thousands of Gizzu portable power stations recalled

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
The GIZZU portable power stations recalled due to a battery that causes the devices to combust while charging.
supplied
  • The National Consumer Commission has called for a recall of faulty Gizzu portable power stations.
  • Syntech Distribution informed the commission of the precautionary recall of these products following reports of fire hazards.
  • The commission estimated 3 500 units of the power station were sold. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations distributed by Syntech Distribution are being recalled due to reported faults of overheating, presenting a fire hazard, and possible combustion while charging. 

The National Consumer Commission spokesperson, Phetho Ntaba, urged people in possession of Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations to immediately stop use and return these to the supplier.

"The importer and distributor, Syntech Distribution ... informed the commission of the precautionary recall of these products following reports of fire hazards. These devices combusted while charging," she said.

Ntaba said the portable power stations were imported from China and distributed through multiple South African outlets including Takealot.com, Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection, and HiFi Corporation. 

"The affected devices have a battery manufacturing flaw which presents a possibility of the product self-combusting and melting when charging. In cases where the product's battery does self-combust, a non-toxic cloud of smoke is released, which may present a fire hazard to nearby furniture," said Ntaba.

Ntaba urged consumers to look for the product description to determine whether the products in their possession form part of the recall. 

Products that could be part of the recall have the following codes:
  • GPS30011220001-GPS30011220070
  • PPS30011220001-PPS30011220800
  • GPS30011220071 -GPS30011221170
  • PPS30001230001- PPS30001230502
  • GPS30012220001-GPS30012220800
  • GPS30012221601-GPS30012221630
  • GPS30012220801 -GPS30012221600
  • GPS30001230801-GPS30001231608
  • GPS30001230001-GPS30001230800
  • GPS50011220001-GPS50011220700
  • GPS50011220701 -GPS50011221700
  • PPS50001230001 -PPS50001230502
  • GPS50012220001-GPS50012221170
  • GPS50012222341-GPS50012222372
  • GPS50012221171 -GPS50012222340

Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said while the supplier stated that the recall affected a small number of units, the safety of South African consumers was always of utmost importance.

"This recall comes at a time when South Africans are grappling with the effects of rolling blackouts and trying to circumvent the effects of load shedding," she said.

It is estimated that 3 500 units of the Gizzu power station were sold.

"We call upon producers and importers of goods to prioritise the safety of consumers by doing everything in their power to ensure that they produce or import goods that are safe and fit for purpose," Mabuza said. 

Mabuza said the commission is monitoring the recall based on its recall guidelines.  

Company Snapshot
