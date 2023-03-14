'Fire hazard' - Thousands of Gizzu portable power stations recalled

The National Consumer Commission has called for a recall of faulty Gizzu portable power stations.

Syntech Distribution informed the commission of the precautionary recall of these products following reports of fire hazards.

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations distributed by Syntech Distribution are being recalled due to reported faults of overheating, presenting a fire hazard, and possible combustion while charging.

The National Consumer Commission spokesperson, Phetho Ntaba, urged people in possession of Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations to immediately stop use and return these to the supplier.

"The importer and distributor, Syntech Distribution ... informed the commission of the precautionary recall of these products following reports of fire hazards. These devices combusted while charging," she said.

Ntaba said the portable power stations were imported from China and distributed through multiple South African outlets including Takealot.com, Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection, and HiFi Corporation.

"The affected devices have a battery manufacturing flaw which presents a possibility of the product self-combusting and melting when charging. In cases where the product's battery does self-combust, a non-toxic cloud of smoke is released, which may present a fire hazard to nearby furniture," said Ntaba.

Ntaba urged consumers to look for the product description to determine whether the products in their possession form part of the recall.

Products that could be part of the recall have the following codes: GPS30011220001-GPS30011220070

PPS30011220001-PPS30011220800

GPS30011220071 -GPS30011221170

PPS30001230001- PPS30001230502

GPS30012220001-GPS30012220800

GPS30012221601-GPS30012221630

GPS30012220801 -GPS30012221600

GPS30001230801-GPS30001231608

GPS30001230001-GPS30001230800

GPS50011220001-GPS50011220700

GPS50011220701 -GPS50011221700

PPS50001230001 -PPS50001230502

GPS50012220001-GPS50012221170

GPS50012222341-GPS50012222372

GPS50012221171 -GPS50012222340

Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said while the supplier stated that the recall affected a small number of units, the safety of South African consumers was always of utmost importance.



"This recall comes at a time when South Africans are grappling with the effects of rolling blackouts and trying to circumvent the effects of load shedding," she said.

It is estimated that 3 500 units of the Gizzu power station were sold.

"We call upon producers and importers of goods to prioritise the safety of consumers by doing everything in their power to ensure that they produce or import goods that are safe and fit for purpose," Mabuza said.

Mabuza said the commission is monitoring the recall based on its recall guidelines.