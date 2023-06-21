First SABC CEO to complete full term in 15 years steps down

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe is leaving his position at the end of June, making him the first person to complete a full five-year contract at the helm of the troubled broadcaster in 15 years.

The SABC announced on Monday that Mxakwe joined the SABC in 2018 "at a time when it was facing governance failures, corruption, gross mismanagement, and a crippling financial situation".

"Over the past five years, Mr Mxakwe and the management team worked closely with all employees and the board to reverse the dire situation, setting the public broadcaster on a recovery path and rebuilding its credibility. Although the financial sustainability challenges still persist, the SABC stabilized under his leadership," the broadcaster said.

Nada Wotshela, the SABC's current group executive for radio, has been appointed acting CEO.

"The board is confident of Ms Wotshela’s abilities in steering the public broadcaster during this time. We implore... the SABC’s stakeholders, internally and externally, to support her during this period."

The recruitment process for a new group CEO is currently underway.

The broadcaster was without a board for six months before President Cyril Ramaphosa finally appointed a new one in April.

The president was criticised for delaying in appointing the board and faced a scathing legal opinion from Parliament on his second-guessing of a list approved by the National Assembly. He also faced possible court action by Media Monitoring Africa, who wanted the Constitutional Court to force him to make the appointments.

Ramaphosa said in his announcement of the appointments that the SABC is "a vital institution of our constitutional democracy".

"I trust the newly appointed board members will work hard at ensuring that South Africa continues to benefit from a stable, independent and effective national public broadcaster."