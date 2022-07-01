28m ago

add bookmark

FNB outages leave customers stranded and frustrated for hours

accreditation
Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
FNB customers have been left stranded and frustrated as the bank's systems were down for hours.
FNB customers have been left stranded and frustrated as the bank's systems were down for hours.
FNB

FNB customers have been left stranded and frustrated as the bank's online systems were down for hours. Customers could not process any transactions on the bank's app and online banking.

But FNB said the systems were not entirely down. Instead, there was "limited functionality" affecting bank cards too.

"FNB sincerely apologises to customers for the limited functionality on our digital channels and some card services. Our IT teams are working hard to restore full functionality on the affected channels," said the bank in a short statement.

It promised to update customers when its IT teams resolved the issue. The affected systems were still down by 15:30 on Friday.

Outages have become a thorn in the side of South African bank customers in the past year, especially on paydays and month-ends when most people can ill-afford to delay payments.

Standard Bank, which has had more frequent outages, lost its chief engineering officer in June when he resigned with immediate effect after the biggest incident on 21 May 2022, which forced its executives to apologise and promise customers to make its technology more resilient.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fnbbanksoutages
Rand - Dollar
16.43
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,794.01
-0.7%
Silver
19.63
-3.1%
Palladium
1,938.50
-0.1%
Platinum
876.00
-2.4%
Brent Crude
109.03
-3.1%
Top 40
60,439
+0.6%
All Share
66,477
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,795
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,682
+1.6%
Financial 15
14,808
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?

29 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?
MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?

21 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo