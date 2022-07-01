FNB outages leave customers stranded and frustrated for hours

FNB customers have been left stranded and frustrated as the bank's online systems were down for hours. Customers could not process any transactions on the bank's app and online banking.

Yo FNB what is going on? pic.twitter.com/cT8Fn1Hjh2 — Siwe-sane (@namza_gee) July 1, 2022

But FNB said the systems were not entirely down. Instead, there was "limited functionality" affecting bank cards too.

"FNB sincerely apologises to customers for the limited functionality on our digital channels and some card services. Our IT teams are working hard to restore full functionality on the affected channels," said the bank in a short statement.

It promised to update customers when its IT teams resolved the issue. The affected systems were still down by 15:30 on Friday.

Outages have become a thorn in the side of South African bank customers in the past year, especially on paydays and month-ends when most people can ill-afford to delay payments.

Standard Bank, which has had more frequent outages, lost its chief engineering officer in June when he resigned with immediate effect after the biggest incident on 21 May 2022, which forced its executives to apologise and promise customers to make its technology more resilient.

