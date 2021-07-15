28m ago

add bookmark

Food, fuel shortages: New emergency rules allow companies to work together

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Durban motorists queue for fuel. Photo Rosetta Msimango
Durban motorists queue for fuel. Photo Rosetta Msimango
  • Amid looming food and fuel shortages, new, temporary regulations have been implemented will allow suppliers of essential goods to openly share information with each other about inputs, stock levels and demand for products.   
  • In normal times, this would be seen as collusion and anti-competitive behaviour.
  • But government says it's necessary to prevent critical shortages.

In response to looming shortages in food and fuel due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, government has adopted temporary new regulations that will allow companies to openly share information with each other.

In normal times, this kind of information-sharing could potentially be seen as collusion and anti-competitive behaviour, but the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition says that the regulations are necessary to prevent critical shortages of essential goods in the country.

The Competition Commission was consulted in the drafting of the regulations.

The new regulations will allow all companies involved in the supply of essential goods – including basic food and consumer items, fuel, medicine and emergency clean-up products – to share information about which businesses can supply different areas, and where they see demand for certain goods.

They are also allowed to coordinate their distribution of essential goods to different areas, and can further share information about their own stocks or capacity, to determine where there will be shortages of essential goods.

Moreover, companies are now allowed to work together to allocate inputs for the production of goods to different the companies, in an effort to reduce shortages of these products. They can also transfer these goods from one company to another.

The can coordinate the distribution of these essential goods to different areas, "in order to ensure an equitable distribution of essential goods across the country to consumers, and especially poorer households, and customers, including small businesses".

But the regulations say that companies are still not allowed to fix prices, or even discuss the pricing of essential goods and the pricing of inputs used in the production of essential goods.

The firms remain subject to the National Disaster Management Regulations, which limits price increases on essential goods.

The new regulations will remain in place until, at least 15 August.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
essential goodsunrestcompetition commissioncompanies
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.13
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,828.51
+0.1%
Silver
26.30
+0.2%
Palladium
2,730.50
-3.5%
Platinum
1,138.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
74.76
-2.3%
Top 40
61,439
-0.5%
All Share
67,539
-0.5%
Resource 10
67,125
-1.2%
Industrial 25
87,727
-0.0%
Financial 15
12,818
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
19% - 363 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 1305 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
13% - 242 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo