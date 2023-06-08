1h ago

Share

Forklift 'not a motor vehicle', court rules after Spar employee knocked over

accreditation
Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has handed down judgment dismissing an appeal against an earlier decision of the high court, involving a Spar employee who was admitted to hospital after being knocked down by a forklift at her workplace.

At issue was whether she was owed compensation by the Road Accident Fund (RAF). Lawyers argued successfully that the incident occurred at the receiving bay of the store where she worked, which was a private loading facility and not a public road – and therefore not covered by the RAF Act.

The High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo had earlier been presented with the case involving an employee of the Nzhelele Spar in the province's Vhembe district identified only as Ms Menangwele.

Menangwele was knocked down by a Hyster 250 forklift driven by insured driver Mashudu Tshishonga, and sustained injuries that resulted in her being admitted to hospital. She filed for damages against the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which conceded the merits at 80% in her favour, provided the high court found the forklift to be a motor vehicle.

"Menangwele testified that the forklift was generally used to carry loads within the Nzhelele Spar premises; that the receiving zone was used for stock loading; and the receiving zone was separated from the outside parking areas by a gate. The forklift would, however, sometimes be driven outside the Spar premises, crossing over the public road to Boxer store," read a statement from the SCA on Thursday.

The insured driver denied that the forklift would sometimes be driven outside the premises or around the parking areas, the statement added. According to him, he was specifically told and trained not to drive the forklift on the main road.

"The receiving area is a private area and not a road. It was used only to receive and load goods and was not used by the general public. Therefore, the SCA held that it did not qualify to be classified as a motor vehicle for purposes of the RAF," the statement said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sparsupreme court of appealcompaniescourt
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.90
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.65
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.33
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.66
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Platinum
1,012.56
-0.8%
Palladium
1,378.00
-1.2%
Gold
1,960.25
+1.1%
Silver
23.97
+2.3%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,762
-0.1%
All Share
77,097
-0.0%
Resource 10
69,451
-1.1%
Industrial 25
103,361
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,586
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo