Former Asset Forfeiture Unit head Willie Hofmeyr resigns from Lottery board

Jan Cronje
Willie Hofmeyr joined the board of the National Lotteries Commission in March 2022.
Willie Hofmeyr, the former head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, has resigned from the board of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). 

NCL chairperson Professor Barney Pityana told MPs in a committee hearing on Wednesday that Hofmeyr resigned earlier this month. 

Hofmeyr was named to the scandal-ridden lottery regulator's interim board in March last year in an effort to boost governance. 

The lottery is the subject of a long-running corruption probe by the Special Investigating Unit, which has already led to the seizure of assets worth tens of millions of rands from former officials. 

READ | Company made millions advising corruption-riddled Lottery on ethics

Pityana said that, by "some quirk" Hofmeyr has asked to step down on the same day that Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel announced his reappointment to the board on 2 May. 

"At the moment we don’t know whether the minister has accepted that resignation or not," said Pityana. "We shall be informed in due course."

Pityana said the board was "very disappointed" to lose Hofmeyr. 

"The matter is now being dealt with by the minister, as it should," he added. 

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition did not immediately respond to a query about Hofmeyr's resignation. 

New NLC commissioner Jodi Scholz was quick to point out that Hofmeyr had committed to continue helping the board. 

"We will still utilise Mr Hofmeyr's expertise," she said.

She told MPs that she was heading into a two-hour meeting with Hofmeyr on Wednesday afternoon once the committee meeting ended. 

