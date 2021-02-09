55m ago

add bookmark

Former Eskom manager denies being deceptive about R659m 'advance' to Gupta company

Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.
.
  • The State Capture Commission is hearing evidence on a R659 million "prepayment" Gupta-linked Tegeta received when it first made an unsolicited coal supply offer to Eskom.
  • It later emerged that Tegeta had a R600 million funding shortfall for the acquisition of a Glencore-owned mine.
  • Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo questioned the timing of the advance payment, given Tegeta's funding problems.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday resumed evidence relating to Eskom's R659 million advance payment in 2016 to a Gupta-linked entity, Tegeta Exploration and Resources, with a former manager at the power utility detailing the events around the transaction.

Ayanda Ntetha told the commission that while Eskom was in the process of negotiating the contract, Tegeta CEO Ravindra Nath had asked that the company be paid an upfront payment for its services. The demand for prepayment followed an unsolicited bid from Tegeta to supply coal.

It came at a time when Tegeta had struggled to secure a R600 million funding shortfall it required for the acquisition of the Optimum Coal Mine from Glencore.

Ntetha told the inquiry that she was not aware that the company had had difficulty securing funding from commercial banks and that Nath had not initially raised the issue of prepayment during his early engagements in April 2016.

"The discussions we had prior to April did not involve a prepayment."

Tegeta at the time already had two short-term contracts with Eskom, one signed in January 2016 and another in February 2016, which was about to expire. 

The commission's chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asked Ntetha if it did not seem "too coincidental" that the company would require a prepayment nearly similar to the funding it had failed to get from the banks.

'Deceitful'

In her response, Ntetha said she was not aware that Tegeta was looking to get R600 million for the purchase of Optimum and the power utility was at the time under pressure to acquire coal.

"Mr Nath indicated to me that, 'while we have coal to offer, we would require that Eskom pay for this coal upfront', and that is when the discussion started," she said.

Tegeta had intended to source coal from Optimum Coal Mine, which was later placed under business rescue by its owners after running into financial difficulties. The prepayment that was eventually approved by the Eskom board a few days after a late-night board tender committee resolution is said to have helped Tegeta purchase Optimum.

However, in an affidavit read by evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka, former Eskom board chairperson Zethembe Khoza addressed the issue of prepayment, which he claimed  was "underplayed" and "hidden" from the submission that Ntetha had prepared for the board. 

Khoza accused Ntetha of being "deceitful" and having colluded with Eskom's former legal head Suzanne Daniels in influencing the Tegeta matter.

In her defence, Ntetha said Khoza had made sweeping and unfounded allegations about her being instrumental in setting a date and time for the board tender committee meeting to deliberate on the Tegeta proposal.

She said her role in procurement put her too low in Eskom's chain of command to have the power to instruct board members to sit and deliberate transactions, saying "that is very unlikely", given the Eskom hierarchy. Ntetha resigned from Eskom in April 2018 to pursue further studies.

The commission will continue hearing Eskom-related evidence until Thursday. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Court declares major Gupta-era coal contract with Eskom invalid
R659m Tegeta bill 'startling', but bosses gave order to pay - official
Inquiry hears Eskom tender committee resolved to pay Tegeta R659m before contract was signed
Read more on:
tegetaeskomguptaszondo commission of inquirystate capture
ZAR/USD
14.76
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(+0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.02)
Gold
1842.56
(+0.68)
Silver
27.39
(+0.56)
Platinum
1183.50
(+2.63)
Brent Crude
60.69
(+2.06)
Palladium
2328.50
(+0.10)
All Share
65162.69
(+0.16)
Top 40
59663.77
(+0.03)
Financial 15
12450.25
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
87943.27
(+0.64)
Resource 10
62163.73
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 882 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2202 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1163 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo