Former Prasa boss must be reinstated, arbitration hearing finds

Axed Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Zolani Matthews is free to return to his office following an arbitration ruling in his favour.

Matthews was placed on precautionary suspension in November last year over a security clearance issue which was related to his dual citizenship. His UK citizenship was reportedly not disclosed to Prasa upon his appointment. His contract of employment was later terminated when the State Security Agency (SSA) declined Matthews' top security clearance.

Matthews took the matter to the Labour Court in Johannesburg in December seeking an interdict against the finalisation of his dismissal. The matter was withdrawn from the Labour Court and referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in February.

A source close to the case confirmed to Fin24 that the arbitration at the CCMA found that Matthews should be reinstated.

Matthews didn’t want to comment as he said the matter was confidential.

In court documents filed in December, Matthews said the speed with which his security clearance matter with the SSA was concluded "raised suspicions".

"In a space of less than 10 days I was charged, suspended, investigated and summarily dismissed.

Matthews' lawyer Peter Harris could only confirm that the matter was concluded, but also would not comment further.

When approached for comment, Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said: "The Prasa board has received the judgment and is ... studying the contents of the ruling".

Prasa has been hobbled by crises over recent years, and suffered a R1.9 billion loss in the most recent financial year, while reporting irregular spending of R1.3 billion.