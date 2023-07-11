1h ago

Former top Anglo American exec Andile Sangqu named new Transnet chair

Anglo American

Andile Sangqu, a former top executive at Anglo American SA who previously served as the vice president of the Minerals Council of South Africa, has been named the new chairperson of Transnet. 

Sangqu, a CA, was named executive head of Anglo American SA in June 2015. After stepping down in late 2019, he was named as executive-in-residence at the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science. 

Before joining Anglo American, Sangqu had stints at Impala Platinum and Glencore Xstrata. 

He is one of nine new members to join the struggling state-owned entity's board.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said the new appointments would strengthen the group's corporate governance. 

"They will ensure strategic alignment in Transnet’s pursuit of its mandate as a key lever and driver of our economic engine, development and transformation," he said. 

In addition to Sangqu, the other new appointments are Lebogang Letsoalo, Martin Debel, Dipak Patel, Busisa Jiya, Mosadiwamaretlwe Pearl Zambane, Boitumelo Sedupane, Refilwe Buthelezi, and Elias Monage. 

The nine new appointments will join Popo Molefe and Sydney Mufamadi who have been reappointed to the board, together with Transnet CEO Portia Derby and group chief financial officer Nonkululeko Dlamini.


Company Snapshot
