Former top Anglo American exec Andile Sangqu named new Transnet chair

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Andile Sangqu, a former top executive at Anglo American SA who previously served as the vice president of the Minerals Council of South Africa, has been named the new chairperson of Transnet.

Sangqu, a CA, was named executive head of Anglo American SA in June 2015. After stepping down in late 2019, he was named as executive-in-residence at the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Before joining Anglo American, Sangqu had stints at Impala Platinum and Glencore Xstrata.

He is one of nine new members to join the struggling state-owned entity's board.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said the new appointments would strengthen the group's corporate governance.