Fortress warns REIT status at risk as JSE gives it one-month deadline

Property group Fortress warned shareholders on Wednesday that the JSE has only given it until the end of November to comply with requirements for a real estate investment trust (REIT) that it must distribute at least three-quarters of its distributable earnings to shareholders.



Fortress has a dual-class share structure, with equal voting rights, although its A shares get preference for dividends, using a benchmark that is adjusted for inflation, with the B shares receiving the remaining earnings. This means that Fortress cannot pay a distribution, as its distributable earnings for its second half to end-June were R876.9 million, below a benchmark for its A shares that totalled R967.9 million. Distributable earnings in the first half were R830.5 million, also below the R979.9 million required.

The board recently proposed a scheme of arrangement to shareholders, requiring 75% approval, to collapse the dual-share structure into a single share. However, this scheme failed to pass during the meeting in August and, as such, Fortress remains listed with the dual-share structure in place. The firm said on Wednesday it had been given until the end of November to make its REIT declaration, otherwise its status will be removed by the JSE. Losing its REIT status means it will have to pay corporate income tax.

In October, the firm received a demand from shareholders for a general meeting, which would enable its memorandum of incorporation to allow for the declaration of distributions on a split basis, with the A shares receiving 80% and the B shares the rest. This would cover the 2022, 2023 and 2024 years, but the general meeting is only set for mid-January. The demand came from shareholders representing almost 60% of A shares, and 16% of the B shares.

The firm said on Wednesday it would update shareholders on both the demand from shareholders, and its REIT status, "in due course", further noting that JSE listing rules allow for an objection process.

Fortress specialises in logistics and retail property, and it has a portfolio worth R31.4 billion at the end of June, just over half of which was logistics, including its interests in Central and Eastern Europe. Its distributable earnings had dipped slightly in 2022 to R1.7 billion, with the firm feeling pressure from rental reversions, amid an oversupply of commercial and retail space in SA.

In its 2022 results Fortress had also cut its guidance for its 2023 year to distributable earnings of R1.6 billion, from R1.91 billion previously, due to the need to consider an estimated R350 million tax charge for losing its REIT status.

The property group's A shares were down 0.49% to R10.21 in late morning trade on Wednesday, while the B shares were up 2.37% at R4.32.

