Four Harmony employees dead after dam wall collapsed

On Saturday, four Harmony Gold employees died at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville in Gauteng.

The workers were part of a team who were cleaning an underground mud dam and completing repairs to a pipe in the dam. The mud wall collapsed, killing four people.

"This is an area that is frequently maintained and was attended to two weeks earlier. The team had inspected the dam prior and it was declared safe," Sihle Maake, Harmony head of communications, told Fin24.

The affected area has been closed, and an investigation has been launched.

Another Harmony employee died in an accident at its Doornkop mine, near Soweto, in March this year.

In October last year, two Harmony employees were killed at Kusasalethu following a seismic event resulting in a fall of ground.

Kusasalethu is Harmony’s deepest mine, with a depth of 3 388m, and extracts ore from the Ventersdorp reef.