46m ago

add bookmark

Four Harmony employees dead after dam wall collapsed

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

On Saturday, four Harmony Gold employees died at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville in Gauteng.

The workers were part of a team who were cleaning an underground mud dam and completing repairs to a pipe in the dam. The mud wall collapsed, killing four people.

"This is an area that is frequently maintained and was attended to two weeks earlier. The team had inspected the dam prior and it was declared safe," Sihle Maake, Harmony head of communications, told Fin24.

The affected area has been closed, and an investigation has been launched.

Another Harmony employee died in an accident at its Doornkop mine, near Soweto, in March this year.

In October last year, two Harmony employees were killed at Kusasalethu following a seismic event resulting in a fall of ground.

Kusasalethu is Harmony’s deepest mine, with a depth of 3 388m, and extracts ore from the Ventersdorp reef. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
harmonymining accident
Rand - Dollar
16.17
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,869.12
-0.8%
Silver
22.19
-0.8%
Palladium
2,107.53
+2.6%
Platinum
955.52
-0.9%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
60,588
-1.2%
All Share
67,291
-1.0%
Resource 10
71,893
-1.3%
Industrial 25
73,900
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,152
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo