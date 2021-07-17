Game and Makro owner to prioritise job safety, re-establishing supply chain

As Makro and Game owner Massmart moves to prioritise protecting the jobs of its employees affected by the looting and violence that spread through parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, it says plans are also underway to restock its stores.

It said this week that looters gained access to and made off with merchandise in 18 Cambridge stores, ten Game stores, eight Builders stores, three Cash & Carry and two Makro stores. Two of its distribution centres have also been directly impacted and altogether four facilities have suffered significant damage due to arson.

CEO Mitchell Slape said in a video message to Massmart employees at the end of this week that its immediately priority was their safety and well-being.

“We have confirmed that we are focused on protecting jobs of affected colleagues. [We are] taking action to support our KwaZulu-Natal associates in these trying times by putting together parcels for them,” he said.

Those parcels were expected to arrive in the province soon.

“As we speak, store replenishment orders have been placed and an escorted convey is planning to leave for KwaZulu-Natal.”

He said they were aiming to re-open KwaZulu-Natal stores “when it is safe to do so”.

The week-long closure of N3 highway, which links Durban and Johannesburg, lifted on Friday. The closure as well as fuel shortages, severely disrupted the food supply chain.

Slape said Massmart was making large donations of basic food items, commodities, and baby formula to Gift of the Givers and Food Forward for distribution in affected communities.