Game over: Implats finally gains control of RBPlat

Impala Platinum has at last gained a controlling share of Royal Bafokeng Platinum after acquiring the Public Investment Corporation's (PIC) 9.26% shareholding in the company.



The PIC's share, together with additional acquisitions, results in Implats gaining majority control of RBPlat with a current shareholding of 55.46%, the platinum miner announced on Wednesday morning.

"Securing control of RBPlat solidifies a stronger, more sustainable future for the Rustenburg region, the North West province and the South African PGM sector – collectively a major employer in the mining sector and a key driver of economic activity for the country", said Implats CEO Nico Muller in a statement.

"It will contribute to job security for more than 42 000 Impala Rustenburg employees and contractors, and stability for the more than 495 000 people who depend on its mining activities and social contributions. With more years of continuous operation at scale, the intensity of benefits will continue for longer, delivering tangible socio- economic benefits for the region and its communities."





In terms of Implats' commitments to key stakeholders, the majority shareholding now triggers a series of significant public interest benefits for South Africa.

"Together with commitments related to community development spend, SMME support, increased localisation and supplier support, Implats will facilitate the introduction of broad-based black economic empowerment structures in the ownership of the Implats and RBPlat operations, increasing economic participation and ownership of key assets in the South African PGM sector," Muller said.

Clinching the majority shareholding comes after a hard-fought battle with Northam Platinum which kicked off in late 2021 when Northam announced it had acquired a near 35% shareholding of RBPlat. Implats then launched an open offer to buy out all shareholders.

Northam has said it too would launch an open offer, but in April this year, it pulled the plug, citing softer metal prices.

Implats has steadily bought up further shares in the market since and has definitively won the battle now that it's acquired the PIC's stake.

"Through our significant investments in life-of-mine extensions, growth and beneficiation, and with our ongoing support and facilitation of socio-economic development in our mine- host communities, we are dedicated to creating a better future and delivering enduring benefits for all stakeholders," said Muller. "Our capital investment programme, together with our acquisition of a controlling stake in RBPlat, will position southern Africa more competitively as a stable and responsible global mine-to-market PGM producer. We believe a strong and sustainable PGM industry is in the national and regional interest."

The PIC said in a statement it believes the Implats offer will deliver financial value to its clients and ensure long-term sustainability to PGM mining in the greater Rustenburg area.

"In addition, this transaction is envisaged to have a positive impact on regional employment as well as enable Implats to deliver on its social commitments," it said.

In morning trade on Wednesday shares in Implats were up marginally, RBPlat was unchanged, while Northam had jumped more than 4%.



