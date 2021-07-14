Gas provider Afrox 'forced to stop deliveries' due to unrest

Gas company Afrox has implemented a force majeure amid the unrest.

Afrox says deliveries of hard goods, LPG, and atmospheric gases in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of South Africa have been affected.

Afrox was established in 1927 and is South Africa's largest provider of medical gases to the healthcare sector.

Gas company Afrox has been "forced to stop" all gas deliveries due to unrest in South Africa.



In a letter dated 13 July, seen by Fin24, Afrox indicates that its gas supplies have been disrupted owing to "political unrest" in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Free State.

Afrox corporate and marketing communications manager Nolundi Rawana confirmed to Fin24 by email that a force majeure was being implemented. "This is due to civil unrest and violence and the South African Police Service [SAPS] directive stating that all heavy and delivery vehicles are to avoid the regional roads at all costs. This means many of our suppliers are also constrained."

It affects deliveries of hard goods, LPG, and atmospheric gases in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of South Africa, Rawana said.

Earlier Fin24 reported that Afrox had put in place emergency planning to ensure the safe delivery of oxygen to hospitals.



"Some deliveries of medical oxygen may be affected by outbursts of civil strife but deliveries to hospitals remains a number one priority for Afrox and where civil unrest is present Afrox looks to the SAPS to provide [an] escort for our tanker/cylinder deliveries," Rawana said.

Afrox is constantly updating all its mitigation plans as the situation unfolds daily, Rawana added.

Afrox, established in 1927, is the country's largest provider of medial gases to the healthcare sector. It is also the sole supplier to government hospitals and clinics in South Africa.

Parts of the country has been affected by riots and looting - this after protests following former president Jacob Zuma's arrest last week escalated into unrest over the weekend. It has resulted in business closures and property damage of retail shopping centres and factories and road blockages affecting the country's main economic arteries.

This week, Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) implemented a force majeure, also due to the unrest affecting its delivery and supply routes in and out of KwaZulu-Natal, Fin24 reported. Sapref provides 35% of South Africa's refinery capacity.

MC Mining temporarily shut down its Uitkomst colliery in northern KwaZulu-Natal as a precautionary measure. KwaZulu-Natal's sugar mills have also closed after cane farms were set alight and citrus exports have been halted.