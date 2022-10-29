General Motors pauses Twitter ads after Musk takeover

Get the biggest finance news on the News24 Business front page.

General Motors said Friday it will "temporarily pause" paid ads on Twitter following the takeover of the platform by Elon Musk, CEO of rival automaker Tesla.

"We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership," said a GM spokesman.

"As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue."



