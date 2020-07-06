1h ago

add bookmark

Germany vows to beef up finance watchdog after Wirecard drama

(iStock)
(iStock)

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Sunday he wanted to overhaul the country's finance watchdog Bafin and give it more powers after a massive fraud scandal involving digital payments firm Wirecard.

Wirecard filed for bankruptcy late last month after admitting that €1.9 billion was missing from its accounts, a case that has triggered criticism of the auditors and regulators meant to be overseeing the firm.

Scholz told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper he wanted to ditch the current two-stage procedure whereby Bafin is only called in when red flags are raised in a first vetting of accounts by a private monitoring body.

"We need far-reaching reforms," Scholz said, adding that Bafin needed to step in earlier and have the right to launch "special audits on a large scale".

"I want to give Bafin more control rights over financial reports, regardless of whether the company has a banking division," he went on.

"If we decide that Bafin needs more money, more employees and more competencies, I will work to ensure that happens."

Bafin chief Felix Hufeld has admitted that his watchdog "had not been effective enough" at preventing the Wirecard disaster.

But auditing firm EY has also come under scrutiny for signing off on Wirecard's accounts for years before finally warning last month of an "elaborate and sophisticated fraud" at the payments provider.

The scandal has raised questions about whether auditing firms should be rotated more frequently, Scholz said, and whether it makes sense for them to advise and monitor a company at the same time.

German shareholders' association SdK, which has launched legal action against two EY auditors and one former employee over Wirecard, welcomed Scholz's proposals.

Bafin needs to be "completely rebuilt," SdK chief Daniel Bauer told the Handelsblatt financial daily.

"It's not enough to increase the number of employees," he warned. "They have to be the right employees who actually understand the subject matter.

Related Links
Big four asked to separate audit practices by UK watchdog
Wirecard files for insolvency after $2.1bn went missing in accounting fraud scandal
R97 million bail for Wirecard boss arrested in corporate fraud scandal
Read more on:
wirecardfinancial servicescompanies
ZAR/USD
16.97
(+0.39)
ZAR/GBP
21.19
(+0.27)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.28)
Gold
1782.80
(+0.44)
Silver
18.25
(+1.42)
Platinum
819.00
(+1.23)
Brent Crude
42.85
(0.00)
Palladium
1936.00
(+1.33)
All Share
54738.96
(+0.40)
Top 40
50409.55
(+0.46)
Financial 15
10138.41
(-0.11)
Industrial 25
76354.94
(-0.26)
Resource 10
50896.42
(+1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1640 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2158 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3213 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2329 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo